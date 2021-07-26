INDIANAPOLIS -- Back-to-back losing seasons for Purdue football has forced fifth-year head coach Jeff Brohm to re-evaluate all aspects of his program.
The Boilermakers have gone 6-12 over the last two seasons, with seven of the 12 losses coming by one score or less. Often, games have come down to failing to make a big stop on defense in the fourth quarter or a special teams miscue.
“We’ve just got to get better at some of the small things, and that’s on me,” Brohm said at Big Ten media day Friday. “First to help put together the best plan to get that done, to get the best people in here to help us achieve that goal.”
To that end, Brohm fired the defensive coordinator for the second straight season, replacing Bob Diaco with Brad Lambert -- who was a Broyles Award finalist last year as a defensive coordinator at Marshall.
“We want to put the best package we can together but be aggressive in our approach, really play offense on the defensive side this year, as much as we can allow our guys to take chances and make plays and have fun doing it,” Brohm said. “But (Lambert) has got a great demeanor about him. Players love being around him. Our coaches love working with him. And he provides a lot of leadership and I think he'll do a great job.”
Purdue has forced 22 turnovers over its last 18 games. But Brohm said there’s room for more big plays to be made by the defense. Brohm intends to be more involved coaching the defensive side of the ball this season and it will be collaborative, with the addition of new defensive line coach Mark Hagen from Texas and new defensive backs coach Ron English from Florida.
“I want to be more aggressive in our approach,” Brohm said. “I want to do some things that will help our guys play freely and take chances and make plays and go for the sack, go for the interception, go for the pass breakup and feel free doing it, not just play a deep third all the time and give a lot of cushion all the time, and I want to be multiple in some of the things we do or at least have that package ready.”
An infusion of talent could also help the defense as well. The Boilermakers are hoping for a healthy season from their best defensive player, junior defensive end George Karlaftis (9.5 sacks), who played in just three of six games last season due to injuries and testing positive for COVID-19. In addition, Purdue has added several transfers from established programs, including defensive lineman Joe Anderson (South Carolina), defensive lineman Demarjhe Lewis (Indiana), linebacker OC Brothers (Auburn), defensive back Jamari Brown (Kentucky) and defensive back C.J. McWilliams (Florida).
“Our depth in defense is good in certain areas and needs to continue to improve in others,” Brohm said. “Secondary is not as deep as we would like it to be at this point. We feel like the first unit has experience. … We have quite a few linebackers, some haven’t played a whole lot, but we have some depth there. On the defensive line -- we have a lot of defensive linemen. They need to show us that they can play. They need to prove to us they can go on the field and execute.”
Special teams play proved costly in three losses last season. Purdue allowed a kickoff return in a 37-30 loss to Rutgers, missed two field goal attempts in a 34-31 loss to Minnesota and had a punt blocked which led to a touchdown in a 37-27 loss to Nebraska.
Jack Ansell has been brought in from Australia to compete with Brooks Cormier for the starting punting job. At kicker, there will be a three-way competition in fall camp, with Edward Dellinger, Chris Van Eckeren and Oklahoma State transfer Ben Frehill vying to replace departed former starter J.D. Dellinger.
“We definitely recognize that (there are) areas that we misfired on that we’ve got to get better at,” Brohm said. “It’s been an extensive study to make sure how we can prevent that from happening. I think there are things we want to do schematically a little bit different to help us. There are things we want to do personnel wise as far as utilizing a few more of our productive players that play on the defense to make them play special teams and make sure that they realize how vitally important special teams is.”
Another intangible in close games for Purdue is not as easily quantified. Junior wide receiver David Bell, Purdue’s best offensive player the last two seasons with 16 TDs and 1,660 receiving yards, said confidence has played a role.
“We all have a feeling that we can win,” Bell said. “We just have to cut down on penalties, cut down on turnovers and just believe in ourselves. Sometimes we don’t believe in ourselves going into a game, and once we get out there it’s a little bit too late.”
QB COMPETITION STILL OPEN
Brohm said the quarterback competition remains open, with Aidan O’Connell, Jack Plummer and UCLA transfer Austin Burton battling for the job this fall. Brohm didn’t even rule out Michael Alaimo, a redshirt freshman who impressed coaches this spring with his arm strength.
O’Connell and Plummer each made three starts for the Boilermakers last season.
“I always think it’s beneficial having more than one guy who can play,” Brohm said. “We’ve had success playing multiple guys a lot of years, and we want to continue to build that depth there.”
RIVARLY RENEWED
Purdue will renew its rivalry with Notre Dame as the two teams will meet Sept. 18 in South Bend in the Shillelagh Trophy game.
The last time the two schools met, on Sept. 13, 2014, Notre Dame beat Purdue 30-14 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
“It’s great to get that game back on,” Brohm said. “It’s a great rivalry that they’ve had in the past that’s really meant a lot to the program and to the fans. I know our fans and players are looking forward to it.”
Brohm said growing up Catholic in Louisville, Kentucky, and idolizing the late Notre Dame Heisman Trophy winner from Louisville, Paul Hornung, as a kid, the Notre Dame program has always carried a special significance to him. Brohm was recruited by Notre Dame but opted to play at Louisville instead.
“At the time when I was recruited, they had Rick Mirer committed, the top prospect in the country, and I was smart enough to realize that it’s probably not a good place to go unless I like the bench,” Brohm said.
