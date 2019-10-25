Purdue is trying to hold on to faint hopes of reaching a bowl game for a third straight season.
For the banged-up Boilermakers (2-5, 1-3 Big Ten), a win Saturday against improving Illinois at Ross-Ade Stadium (noon, Big Ten Network) would help keep that goal attainable. The Illini (3-4, 1-3) are coming into the game with confidence after pulling off one of college football’s biggest upsets this season. Down 20-7 in the third quarter, Illinois rallied to upset unbeaten and then No. 6 Wisconsin 24-23 last Saturday at home.
Illinois quarterback and Michigan grad transfer Brandon Peters threw two touchdown passes to lead the Illini to their first conference win
“This team in my opinion is vastly improved from the previous years,” Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said. “I think they have done a great job with the youth that they have played with the last couple years. They went a different route and added a lot of transfers.”
In addition to Peters, another impact transfer for Illinois has been redshirt junior defensive lineman Oluwole Betiku Jr., who has posted a team-high eight sacks. Betiku is one of three transfers on Illinois from USC, a list that includes wide receivers Trevon Sidney and Josh Imatorbhebhe.
As a team, Illinois ranks eighth in FBS in tackles for loss with 58.
“They do a great job of mixing things up a little bit more than they have in the past and getting penetration and getting negative plays,” Brohm said.
Purdue remains a team trying to piece together a depth chart through mounting injuries. Sophomore wide receiver Rondale Moore (leg) and quarterback Elijah Sindelar (broken clavicle) are still sidelined, while senior defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal is still out indefinitely while recovering from knee surgery. Senior linebacker Marcus Bailey was lost for the season last month with a torn ACL.
The Boilermakers are coming off a 26-20 loss at No. 12 Iowa. Purdue played competitive, but two turnovers in Iowa’s territory, a questionable fumble by freshman receiver Amad Anderson Jr. and an interception by redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Plummer, were too much to overcome.
“We have to improve from what we did last week,” Brohm said. “We have to find ways to create more plays, be more consistent, execute better, and all those things have to happen in order for us to win.”
Specifically, Purdue is looking for more balance offensively after passing for 327 yards and rushing for 33 against the Hawkeyes. Brohm blamed himself for some of the play calling.
“We have to be a little more committed to the running game,” Brohm said. “We have to make sure we get positive yards with it and do some different things with it. Yes, I'd like to be more efficient running the football, and it's something we need to work hard at.”
Brohm felt there were also some opportunities for Plummer to scramble and pick up yards against Iowa.
“When you're a guy like Jack, a guy who has some athleticism and has the ability to convert when they are going to cover some plays, that has to be in your head,” Brohm said.
A bright spot this season for Purdue has been the continued stellar play of freshman wide receiver David Bell, who had 13 catches for 197 yards and one TD in the Iowa loss to earn Big Ten offensive player of the week honors. Bell has 39 catches for 635 yards and four TDs on the season.
“David's been outstanding, and he played well,” Brohm said. “Somebody that you know (is) going to have to be a playmaker for us with where we are at right now. Every game, we're going to have to utilize him and make sure we get others involved as well.”
