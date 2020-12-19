INDIANAPOLIS -- Purdue followed its formula for early season success in the Crossroads Classic.
Control the boards, keep turnovers to a minimum.
Junior guard Sasha Stefanovic and Eric Hunter Jr. each scored 18 points, lifting the Boilermakers to an 88-78 win over Notre Dame in the second game of the Crossroads Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Purdue (6-2) snapped a two-game losing streak in the event, improving to 3-7 in Crossroads Classic games. The game was played in front of just limited friends and family from both teams on different sides of the arena, per COVID-19 protocols.
While Hunter and Stefanovic went a combined 9-of-14 from 3-point range, Purdue coach Matt Painter was as pleased with the decision making of the backcourt duo. For the game, Purdue finished with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 20 to 6. Hunter had a team-high eight assists to no turnovers.
“We didn’t have any turnovers from our guards today and, when you can do that, that’s quite an accomplishment,” Painter said.
On the boards, Purdue outrebounded Notre Dame 40-31 and outscored the Fighting Irish 11-8 in second-chance points.
“When we outrebound teams and we limit our turnovers, you get more possessions and good things happen,” Stefanovic said.
Purdue finished the game shooting 49.2% from the field and 50% (14-of-28) from 3-point range. But, down the stretch, the Boilermakers went inside to junior forward Trevion Williams, who scored six of Purdue’s final 10 points. Williams had 14 points and seven rebounds, and redshirt freshman forward Mason Gillis finished with 12 points and nine rebounds.
Purdue led by as many as 15 points in the first half but took just a 47-42 lead into halftime. Then, in early in the second half, Notre Dame tied the score at 53 on a 3-pointer from senior guard Nikola Djogo.
Hunter answered with a 3-pointer for Purdue, starting a 9-0 run that allowed the Boilermakers to regain control. Unlike its 58-54 loss to Miami earlier this season, when the Boilermakers let a 17-point halftime lead slip away, Purdue maintained its poise after a Notre Dame run.
“We learned from it in practice and film and just moved on and brought it to this game,” Gillis said.
Notre Dame (2-4) got 27 points from junior guard Trey Wertz. But guard Prentiss Hubb, who entered the week as the ACC’s leading scorer at 19.4 points per game, was held scoreless. Hunter took on the primary defensive assignment on Hubb.
“We knew if I basically kind of eliminated him from the game, it would give us an even better chance of getting the win,” Hunter said. “For me, it starts on defense first. That’s what really gets my offense going is to get stops, get rebounds.”
