Purdue men's basketball coach Matt Painter speaks during Big Ten media days Oct. 8 in Indianapolis.

 Michael Conroy | Associated Press

For the sixth time in the last seven years, Purdue is ranked in the preseason AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll.

The Boilermakers start at No. 7 in the poll released Monday. It’s the highest preseason ranking for Purdue since the Boilermakers were also ranked No. 7 to start the 2009-10 season.

Purdue returns 94.6% of its scoring and 88.2% of its rebounding from a team that finished 18-10 last season and earned a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament. All five starters are back, including All-Big Ten forward Trevion Williams and All-Big Ten freshman guard Jaden Ivey.

IU received 47 points in the poll, the second-highest vote total among non-Top 25 teams. The Hoosiers under first-year coach Mike Woodson, bring back three starters, including All-American forward Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Notre Dame, under 21st-year coach Mike Brey, received three points.

Purdue held an intra-squad scrimmage as part of its Fan Day at Mackey Arena on Saturday. As a team, Purdue shot 53.6% from the field and 45% (18-of-40) from 3-point range. Center Zach Edey had 21 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks, while guard Brandon Newman scored 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting.

According to Alec Lasley of Rivals.com, Indiana canceled its closed scrimmage with Cincinnati over the weekend due to injury issues within the team.

