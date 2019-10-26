WEST LAFAYETTE – Purdue redshirt sophomore quarterback Aidan O’Connell wasn’t thrown into ideal conditions in his collegiate debut.
But after some early struggles, O’Connell made the most of his opportunity during Purdue’s 24-6 loss to Illinois at Ross-Ade Stadium. Through a driving rainstorm, O’Connell finished the game 7-of-13 for 65 yards and threw his first career touchdown pass, an 11-yard strike to tight end Payne Durham in the fourth quarter.
“It’s football. There are so many things out of your control, countless things,” O’Connell said. “It’s really just holding on to the play you are in, not looking to the next play and also not thinking about what happened on the last play.”
O’Connell wasn’t able to generate a spark when he first entered the game in the second quarter. Purdue went three-and-out on his first two drives before head coach Jeff Brohm sent starter Jack Plummer back into the game.
But O’Connell got another chance when Plummer was pulled after losing a fumble in the third quarter and wound up completing six of his last eight passing attempts.
“Aidan did some decent things,” Brohm said. “I thought his decision making early on was suspect as well, but he can throw the football, and he works hard.”
O’Connell led Purdue on a 13-play, 99-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter. On the drive, O’Connell was able to find tight end Brycen Hopkins on completions of 20 and 14 yards before connecting with Durham on the TD pass.
“It was good we got in the end zone, and we did some good things on the drive, but at the end of the day we didn’t win,” O’Connell said. “So we’ve got to look to the horizon, learn from our mistakes and move on.”
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound O’Connell — a Lincolnshire, Ill., native who joined Purdue as a walk-on in 2017 — will get a chance to win the starting job this week in practice. Brohm opened up the starting quarterback position after Plummer finished the game with two turnovers.
“I just try to focus how I’ve been focusing,” O’Connell said. “It’s intense. It’s important every day you work as hard as you can to try to get better. So just keep my head down and keep working.”
ANOTHER SACK FOR KARLAFTIS
Purdue freshman defensive lineman George Karlaftis recorded his sixth sack of the season and had two tackles for loss for the Boilermakers.
“He plays hard,” Brohm said. “He’s a very good player. He gives us everything he has. We have to get better around him.”
Karlaftis admitted it’s been tough for Purdue’s young defense to hold things together through mounting injuries. Linebacker Cornell Jones sat out the Illinois game with a leg injury, joining linebacker Marcus Bailey and defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal as key players on the shelf.
Karlaftis mentioned linebacker Ben Holt (12 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss) and safety Navon Mosley (fiive tackles) as two upperclassmen who have stepped up to help the defense
“They’ve stepped up as leaders, trying to help us young guys,” Karlaftis said.
ETC.
With the win, Illinois broke a tie in the all-time series between the schools. The Illini now lead the overall series 45-44 with 6 ties. … Illinois defensive end Oluwole Betiku, who entered the game with a team-high eight sacks, sat out with an undisclosed injury.
