Purdue finds itself back in familiar territory entering the first week of March, on the verge of an NCAA Tournament berth and hopeful for another deep run.
A year ago at this time, the Boilermakers were 16-15, on the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament bubble after a home overtime loss to Rutgers to close the regular season. Then came an offseason of uncertainty after juniors Nojel Eastern and Matt Haarms opted to transfer away from the program.
But Purdue coach Matt Painter has done a stellar job of developing a roster with three returning starters and seven underclassmen. The Boilermakers moved into the Top 25 of the AP men’s basketball poll this week. With a home win Saturday against rival Indiana, Purdue (17-8, 12-6 Big Ten) will clinch a double bye in the Big Ten Tournament and a top-four finish in the ultra-competitive Big Ten.
On Tuesday night, Purdue won its fourth straight game, knocking off No. 25 Wisconsin 72-69 at Mackey Arena behind a season-high 21 points from freshman 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey. Junior center Trevion Williams has been Purdue’s most consistent player, averaging 15.6 points and 8.9 rebounds with nine double-doubles. But other players have picked up the slack when needed. Junior forward Aaron Wheeler scored 11 points off the bench against Wisconsin and has been playing better of late, averaging 7.7 points over his last three games.
“We have good pieces. We have growing pieces,” said Painter, who is about to lead Purdue to its 12th NCAA Tournament appearance in his 16 seasons. “We have some guys that from week to week are getting better.”
There was some adversity along the way. Purdue lost starting point guard Eric Hunter Jr. to a broken leg for four games when the season began, then lost junior shooting guard Sasha Stefanovic to COVID-19 for three games in the middle of conference play. Purdue was unable to hold an 18-point halftime lead in a non-conference loss to Miami in December, then started Big Ten play 1-3 with losses to Iowa, Rutgers and Illinois. The season turned with a comeback win at Michigan State, as Purdue rallied from down 16 points at halftime to win 55-54.
“We are kind of buying into our roles a little more,” Wheeler said. “There was a lot of uncertainty last year, I feel like, so I think this year, we’re just matching our games to be able to know our roles individually.”
Hunter and Stefanovic are maturing in their second seasons starting in the Big Ten. Hunter, who posted an assist-to-turnover ratio of 82-61 last season, has been more careful with the ball with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 60-37.
“Kind of understanding the steady balance of being aggressive and playing with a good pace,” Hunter said. “It just leads to good playmaking and, you know, I think it’s good for our team this year. It’s a little different from last year where I had to kind of score just a little bit more because of the role. But, I mean, I love getting my team involved and seeing other guys put the basketball in the basket as well.”
Edey isn’t the only freshman who has developed during the course of the season. Slashing guard Jaden Ivey has emerged as one of the top freshmen in the Big Ten with his athletic ability on both ends of the floor. Ivey, who scored 18 points against Wisconsin on Tuesday night, cracked the starting lineup in February and is averaging 9.7 points with 39 assists and 15 steals.
Redshirt freshman forward Mason Gillis and redshirt freshman guard Brandon Newman also have started at times, with Newman sinking 36 3-pointers and shooting 38.7% from 3-point range.
“We’ve been able to grow and string together some wins, and you just want to be able to continue that,” Painter said. “I like our young guys. I like our older guys. All of our guys have helped us throughout the season. They’ve had good attitudes, guys have really sacrificed and that’s what you want in a season -- to see that growth.”
