Purdue could be without one of the top offensive players in the country heading into Saturday’s matchup at home against TCU.
Senior quarterback Elijah Sindelar suffered a concussion late in Purdue’s win over Vanderbilt and is questionable for Saturday’s game against the Horned Frogs (7:30 p.m., Big Ten Network).
“It was a concussion,” Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said at his weekly news conference. “A slight concussion that we'll monitor and see how he passes all the tests and go through the proper protocol and hopefully get him back if he's ready to go.”
Sindelar earned Big Ten offensive player of the week honors after passing for 509 and five TDs, and rushing for another touchdown, during Purdue’s 42-24 win over Vanderbilt at Ross-Ade Stadium. For the season, Sindelar leads the nation in passing yardage, averaging 466 yards with nine TD passes and three interceptions.
If Sindelar can’t go, Brohm has confidence in redshirt freshman backup quarterback Jack Plummer, who has yet to throw a pass in his college career. Plummer, who passed for 2,822 yards and 35 TDs in his senior year of high school in Gilbert, Ariz., was the 30th-ranked quarterback coming out of high school by ESPN in the Class of 2017.
“He's had good weeks of practice,” Brohm said. “He's improved. He's got some moxie to him, some athleticism. I think he's gaining confidence because he's practiced well, and he has to always be ready to go. We tell him that all the time.”
Brohm said the 6-foot-5, 220-pound Plummer is capable of running the entire offense.
“He's very smart, very cerebral,” Brohm said. “If anything, he's got some David Blough in him. He overthinks things a little bit, but that's not a bad quality, and he works hard at it. I think he has a very bright future here.”
Purdue remains banged up in other areas as well. Brohm doesn’t expect defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal back yet as he continues to recover from knee surgery, while senior running back Tario Fuller is still out with a broken jaw.
“Tario, he's got to recover and heal up, and this is a long, lengthy process,” Brohm said. “I don't have a timetable on it, but it's not in the very near future.”
