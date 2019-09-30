Purdue will be without senior quarterback Elijah Sindelar, sophomore wide receiver Rondale Moore and several other key players heading into Saturday’s matchup at No. 12 Penn State.
Sindelar underwent surgery to repair a broken clavicle Monday morning, while Moore is out with a leg injury. Both injuries occurred on the same play in the first quarter of Saturday’s 38-31 loss to Minnesota. Sindelar was sacked from behind, while Moore’s leg buckled while going out for a pass route.
Purdue coach Jeff Brohm didn’t offer a timetable for the return of either player during his news conference Monday, only saying Sindelar will be out “for an extended period of time.”
Sindelar passed for more than 400 yards in each of his first two games this season, becoming the first Purdue quarterback to throw for back-to-back 400-yard games since Drew Brees in 1998. He sat out Purdue’s 34-13 loss to TCU but returned to action against Minnesota before suffering the injury. Sindelar has passed for 978 yards on the season with nine touchdowns and three interceptions.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Plummer will make his second career start and first career Big Ten start against Penn State. Plummer has thrown for 426 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions.
Moore leads the Boilermakers (1-3, 0-1 Big Ten) in both catches (29) and receiving yards (387) , with two touchdowns. Asked if Moore’s injury was season-ending, Brohm responded: “We hope it’s not, but we’ll know more by the end of (Monday) on that.”
The banged-up Boilermakers also will be without offensive lineman D.J. Washington, who suffered a broken ankle in the Minnesota game. Senior running back Tario Fuller remains out with a broken jaw, while senior defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal remains out while recovering from offseason knee surgery. Wide receiver Jared Sparks is doubtful for the Penn State game with an injury.
