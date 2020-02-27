INDIANAPOLIS – Life is all about making choices.
Some turn out good. Some not so good.
Some have a silver lining nobody else can see.
For former Purdue linebacker Markus Bailey, a torn ACL in September wiped out his entire senior season and with it his goals of helping the program continue to turn the corner.
But it hasn’t slowed his long-term dreams of playing in the NFL.
The 6-foot-1, 235-pound Bailey had an opportunity to turn pro after a stellar junior season that included a pick-6 in an upset win over Ohio State and a trip to the Music City Bowl.
Instead, the Boilermakers won just four games in 2019 as Bailey watched most of it from the sideline.
“A big reason I came back was to be a leader,” Bailey said Thursday as part of media availability at the NFL Scouting Combine. “I was excited to come back and have a big year.
“Playing college football has exposed me to being injured, so I’ve learned how to deal with it. Now, I just have to refocus and do everything I can to get ready (for the NFL). No more setbacks.”
A three-time All-Academic Big Ten selection, Bailey led Purdue with 116 tackles as a junior, including nine for loss, 5½ sacks and the one huge interception. He also led the team as a redshirt freshman with 97 tackles and added 89 stops as a sophomore.
He was granted a medical redshirt his freshman year after missing all but three games as a true freshman because of an ACL tear he suffered during a game. After off-season hip surgery between his junior and senior seasons, he believed his road to recovery was cleared.
Then, as it so often happens, the second ACL tear – this one on the other knee than the one he hurt as a freshman – came on a routine play during practice. He leapt to defend a screen pass and was hit as he landed. Lying on the turf, he knew immediately his year was done.
“The first one (as a freshman), I kinda knew something was wrong,” Bailey said. “This time, I knew exactly what happened right away.”
The good news is Bailey’s rehab is almost complete. He expects to be cleared for “football movements” March 1 and plans to take part in the Boilermakers' Pro Day on April 2, three weeks before the NFL Draft.
This week at the Combine, Bailey will take part in the bench press and meet with teams. He’s already gone through visits with the NFL and club doctors.
He is stressing his football IQ with coaches and his desire to play the sport. While he can’t put his athleticism on display right now, he can prove how well he sees and understands the game he loves.
“I’m a tough player, a smart player, versatile,” he said. “I played under three different defensive coordinators, so I can play a variety of positions in different schemes.
“Football is my avenue for a career and my passion. I’m doing everything I can to get ready and give this my best shot. I’ll work past this adversity. I’m confident in my ability. Wherever I go, I will contribute.”
Bailey leaves behind a legacy at Purdue that includes the team’s best finish in the Big Ten since winning the conference in 2000. The Boilers tied for second in the Big Ten West in 2018.
He will never regret his decision to return to West Lafayette for a final year.
“My career at Purdue shaped me to what I’ve become on and off the field,” he said. “I enjoyed my time there, the relationships I built. … I appreciate the support I got in my five years at Purdue. There were some down times, but there were some great times, too.”
