It’s already been an eventful offseason for Purdue rising sophomore Trevion Williams.
Not only did Williams make Team USA’s roster for the FIBA Under-19 World Men’s Basketball Championships, but the 6-foot-9 forward from Chicago played a key role in helping the team win a gold medal earlier this month in Greece.
Williams averaged 8.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals in 13.8 minutes as the Americans went 7-0 with an average margin of victory of 28.7 points. His best game came against Latvia, when he posted a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds.
During tryouts to make the team in Colorado Springs, Colo., last month, Williams showed coaches he was willing to fill the role to do the dirty work inside.
“Everybody tends to score,” Williams said. “Nobody likes to rebound, nobody likes to play physical and that’s something, some of what I was able to show, to rebound and play as physical as possible, and it paid off.”
Williams said playing overseas against other countries in Greece was an eye-opening experience.
“I would just say being America, especially USA everybody is gunning for you,” Williams said. “It’s something you don’t think about, USA against the world. We had to play against some tough crowds. Everybody is coming for us. Everyone is giving us their best to beat us. You just had to be prepared every time you stepped on the floor.”
Williams said most of the crowd was rooting against Team USA when they played Mali in the finals. The Americans beat Mali 83-79, with Williams finishing with six points and seven rebounds in 10 minutes in the title game.
“Our ability to adjust was a big factor because we just met for the first time and just started to play together,” Williams said.
The experience could serve as a springboard for Williams as he enters an important sophomore year. Williams came on late his freshman year for the Boilermakers, averaging 6 points and 5.1 rebounds over his final 25 games. NCAA.com’s Andy Katz rated Williams as the 19th-best player in the country heading into the 2019-20 season.
Williams has spent the offseason working on his conditioning. He played last season at 280 pounds and wants to drop 10 pounds before the season starts in November. If Williams can add more mobility, it will give Purdue coach Matt Painter the flexibility to play Williams and 7-3 center Matt Haarms on the court together for longer stretches.
“I kind of want to stay big, just redistribute it a bit,” Williams said.
Off the court, Williams wants to become a youth counselor when basketball ends. Williams has worked with kids in summer camps in his native Chicago.
“I just really love kids,” Williams said. “I like the process watching kids grow up. Also, I like sharing my childhood experiences … explaining to them the importance of school. When I was a kid, I didn’t take school seriously, but I had people talk to me and guide me through, and it paid off, and I was able to go to college.”
