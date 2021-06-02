Purdue junior forward Trevion Williams and Indiana junior forward Miller Kopp are among 26 players from the Big Ten on the NBA early entrant draft list released Tuesday night.
Williams and Kopp both are putting their names into the draft without agents, giving them until July 7 to decide whether to keep their names in the draft or return to school.
The 6-foot-8, 265-pound Williams has led Purdue in scoring and rebounding each of the past two seasons. Williams earned All-Big Ten first team honors in 2021, averaging 15.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He was one of just six players in Division I to average more than 15 points, nine rebounds and two assists last season and the only player in the Big Ten to do so.
The 6-7 Kopp, an offseason transfer from Northwestern who has yet to play for the Hoosiers, is a career 36% 3-point shooter. Kopp averaged 11.3 points and 3 rebounds for Northwestern last season.
In total, 353 players -- 296 from colleges and 57 international players -- have put their names in as NBA Draft early entrants.
