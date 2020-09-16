So you’re saying there’s a chance.
With the Big Ten’s announcement Wednesday of resuming its football schedule Oct. 24, so too came a surprise statement from Purdue coach Jeff Brohm regarding redshirt sophomore wide receiver Rondale Moore.
Moore initially announced over the summer he intended to opt out for the 2020 season over concerns about the coronavirus and to prepare for the NFL draft. But Brohm left the door for the speedy All-American from New Albany to return to the team should he decide to change his mind.
“We’re going to support any decision he wants to make going forward and the avenue he wants to go, but, yes, it’s something that we’re definitely going to look into and see where that goes,” Brohm said.
Moore is still enrolled at Purdue and is on track to graduate in December. Last season, Moore’s season was cut short to four games due to a season-ending leg injury. In those four games, the 5-foot-9, 180-pound wide receiver had 29 catches for 387 yards and two TDs.
As a freshman, Moore busted onto the scene in the Big Ten, earning conference freshman of the year honors with 2,028 all-purpose yards and a combined 14 touchdowns (12 receiving, two rushing). He also was named an AP first-team All-American and won the Paul Hornung Award, given to college football’s most versatile player.
If Moore opts back in, he would join Purdue sophomore wide receiver David Bell to form the most dangerous receiving tandem in the Big Ten. In 2019, Bell had 86 catches for 1.035 yards and a combined eight TDs (seven receiving, one rushing) to earn conference freshman of the year honors.
