Purdue will face North Carolina in an early season marquee matchup at the 2021 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Classic at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, from Nov. 20-21.
The game will pit two likely preseason Top 25 teams, as Purdue is ranked fifth in ESPN.com’s early Top 25, while North Carolina is ranked 18th. Purdue will likely bring back all five starters if center Trevion Williams pulls his name back from the 2021 NBA Draft. North Carolina, under new coach Hubert Davis, brings back rising sophomore point guard Caleb Love and junior swingman Leaky Black and added Oklahoma stretch-power forward transfer Brady Manek.
The elite four-team field also includes projected No. 2 Villanova against projected No. 16 Tennessee.
Tipoff times and TV assignments will be announced at a later date. It will be Purdue’s first trip back to Mohegan Sun since 2015, when the Caleb Swanigan-led Boilermakers beat Old Dominion and Florida to win the Hall of Fame Tipoff Tournament during the 2015-16 season.
It will be Purdue’s first meeting against North Carolina since 1999. The last win for the Boilermakers against UNC came in the 1974 NIT.
Since the 2014 Maui Invitational, Purdue is 20-6 in regular-season tournaments.
