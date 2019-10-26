WEST LAFAYETTE — Through wind and driving, cold rain, Purdue showed it wasn’t a team built for Big Ten elements Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium.
The Boilermakers couldn’t establish a ground game, couldn’t stop the run, couldn’t throw and couldn’t do much of anything in a 24-6 loss to Illinois.
The loss was another blow to Purdue’s fading bowl hopes. The Boilermakers (2-6, 1-4 Big Ten) need to win out to reach a bowl for a third straight season. Illinois (4-4, 2-3) meanwhile, rode the momentum of its upset of Wisconsin a week ago to record its second straight conference win.
“I’ll take the blame, but it was a bad performance,” Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said. “It’s something we’ve got to do a lot of soul-searching and figure out how hard we will try to fix it. But we got exposed in many areas.”
Redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Plummer had two crucial turnovers for the Boilermakers that led to 14 points for the Illini. Plummer was pulled after each of them. On the first turnover, Plummer attempted a throw on a crossing route that Illinois cornerback Tony Adams jumped. Adams returned the interception 13 yards for a touchdown, giving Illinois a 10-0 lead at the 9:58 mark of the second quarter.
“You can’t throw an interception for a touchdown in that game,” Brohm said. “You can’t do it. Every once in a while, they are going to cover some things, so you have to find the checkdown or step up and run.”
Sophomore quarterback Aidan O’Connell came in for the next two offensive series, but Plummer finished the half and started the third quarter with the Boilermakers trailing 17-0. On a scramble into Illinois territory in the third quarter, Plummer was hit by Illinois cornerback Nate Hobbs and fumbled. Safety Stanely Green recovered the fumble as it popped out in mid-air and returned it 29 yards to Purdue’s 22-yard line.
“I know it’s raining, and I was telling everyone else to keep two hands on it. I gotta keep two hands on it,” Plummer said. “He made a good play and bad play by me.”
Three plays later, Illinois senior running back Reggie Corbin rushed 20 yards for a touchdown to put the Illini up 24-0 with 3:36 left in the third quarter.
O’Connell finished the game, throwing his first career touchdown on an 11-yard pass to tight end Payne Durham with 5:49 left to help Purdue avoid its first shutout since being blanked 56-0 by Ohio State in 2013.
Brohm said the quarterback position will be open this week as Purdue prepares for its next game at home against Nebraska. Plummer finished 8-of-20 for 71 yards while O’Connell was 7-of-13 for 65 yards and a touchdown.
“We need to be more productive at that position,” Brohm said. “I understand the elements were tough. I get it. I understand we’ve got to play better around them, but we’re not playing good enough at that position.”
But it was more than quarterback play that cost the Boilermakers on Saturday. Purdue knew Illinois was going to come at it running the football and still couldn’t stop it. Illinois gashed Purdue’s defense for 242 yards rushing on 4.6 yards per carry.
“In those conditions, you’ve got to be able to stop the run,” Brohm said.
A 44-yard run by Illinois senior running back Dre Brown set up a 37-yard field goal by Illinois kicker James McCourt in the first quarter. Brown rushed for a career-high 131 yards on 18 carries.
Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters, a Michigan grad transfer and former Avon standout, added a 1-yard touchdown run to put the Illini up 17-0 at halftime.
Purdue, meanwhile, rushed for just 46 yards in the first half and 113 yards in the game on 3.1 yards per carry.
The passing game for Purdue was hampered by the wet conditions as well. Freshman receiver Milton Wright had two first-half drops, while normally sure-handed receiver Jackson Anthrop also dropped a crossing route over the middle early in the game.
“It definitely wasn’t easy, but at the same time, as Coach Brohm says, there are no excuses,” Anthrop said. “Whatever you do, you have to go out there and do it. They are dealing with it, too, and we just had to go out there and execute, and that’s something we just didn’t do today.”
Purdue freshman receiver David Bell, who had 22 catches for 335 yards and three TDs over his last two games, was held to just five catches for 18 yards. When Purdue tried to get the ball in Bell’s hands as a runner, he came up short on fourth-and-2 on an end-around play, forcing the Boilermakers to turn the ball over on downs.
Brohm said Illinois did nothing special in trying to take away Bell.
“They played us quarters coverage on first and second down,” Brohm said. “Cover 2. Really the same kind of things I was seeing. ‘You are going to have to run the ball to beat us.’ They pressed and bailed. But the conditions made it a little tougher to throw, and when we did, we dropped it at receiver, we dropped it at running back. So I can’t think of anything that went correct.”
