Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore became the latest of a line of college football stars to opt out of the 2020 season over concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Moore made the announcement on his Twitter account Thursday night. The New Albany native said he’s on track to graduate from Purdue this December and will use the time this fall to continue to recover from his season-ending injury and prepare for the 2021 NFL draft.
Moore joins Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman, Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons and Miami defensive lineman Gregory Rousseau as players who have opted out in recent days to prepare for the NFL draft.
“Given the unprecedented circumstances we are currently living in, the best choice for me and my family is to opt out of the 2020 season and prepare for the 2021 NFL draft,” Moore wrote. “This is a bittersweet decision because I always assumed some great moments at Ross-Ade Stadium were ahead of me.”
The speedy Moore took the Big Ten by storm as a freshman in 2018, with 114 catches for 1,258 yards and 12 TDs. His sophomore season in 2019 was cut short by a leg injury, but he still managed 29 catches for 387 yards and two TDs before going down in a Sept. 30 game against Minnesota.
With Moore and returning Big Ten freshman of the year David Bell, Purdue was projected to have the best wide receiving tandem in the Big Ten. Now, Purdue will be forced to look to other options, including returning sophomore receivers Amad Anderson and Milton Wright and incoming freshman wide receiver Maliq Carr.
The Boilermakers are coming off a 4-8 season and are scheduled to open the season Sept. 5 at Michigan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.