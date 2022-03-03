INDIANAPOLIS — Purdue is hoping its 73-69 loss to Michigan State in the Big Ten women’s basketball tournament in not the end, but the start of something special.
The Boilermakers have been one of the biggest surprises in the league under first-year coach Katie Gearlds. A former Beech Grove standout who went on to star at Purdue as a player and play two years in the WNBA with the Seattle Storm, the 37-year-old Gearlds has guided the Boilermakers to a 16-14 mark.
With a winning record, Purdue could secure a WNIT bid next week, which would be its first postseason appearance since 2018.
“There’s not a lot of times that you line up our lineup against some other team’s lineup and you wouldn’t pick our team to win, but somehow we found a way to win 16 games, nine more than last year,” Gearlds said. “It’s just a group of believers, and they bought into me. They believed in me right from the get-go.”
On Thursday afternoon at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the ninth-seeded Boilermakers had eighth-seed Michigan State on the ropes, leading 63-62 with 3:26 remaining on a 3-pointer by guard Cassidy Hardin.
But Michigan State answered with a 7-0 run, with Tamara Farquhar coming up with a big three-point play to put the Spartans up 67-63 with 2:15 remaining.
Ultimately, MSUe won the game on the boards, outrebounding Purdue 38-36 and outscoring the Boilermakers 13-9 in second-chance points.
“We did a really good job for about 36 minutes on the defensive glass, and then they kind of got a couple down the stretch,” Gearlds said. “But I loved the fight of my basketball team.”
Although Purdue faded down the stretch, losing six of its last nine games, players appear to believe in the direction of the program under Gearalds.
“Coach Katie — and she has done amazing things this season and kind of all of us are so privileged to have her as a coach and we want to, we want to be coached by her as much as we can,” Purdue’s Abbey Ellis said. “So if we have the opportunity to play a tournament, we’re all in.”
