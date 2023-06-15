WEST LAFAYETTE — First impressions brought the national spotlight onto Purdue men’s basketball in a way few could have imagined prior to the start of the 2022-23 season.
Last impressions brought an all-too-familiar spotlight onto Purdue it desperately wants to forget about.
Purdue — unranked and unfancied after it lost four of its five top scorers from the 2021-22 season, including talisman Jaden Ivey — stormed back into the national spotlight after it sacked and pillaged a group of blueblood programs in a Nike tournament in Portland, Oregon, near the start of the season.
The Boilermakers, led by vastly improved 7-foot-4 Zach Edey, kept on storming all the way to seven total weeks spent atop The Associated Press poll.
Purdue ran away from the Big Ten field, turning the regular-season race into a rout by early February and then won the Big Ten Tournament.
A No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament was richly deserved, but then March went in like the lion it always seems to be for Purdue — this time in the most shocking possible manner.
The listless Boilermakers lost to No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson 63-58. It was just the second time a No. 1 seed had lost to a No. 16 seed since the tournament adopted its current format in 1985.
Purdue reached the top of the mountain but spectacularly fell off of it. In 2023-24, the question is whether the Boilermakers can reach the summit again but stay there for a prolonged NCAA Tournament run.
There’s no reason Purdue can’t. Every player save two return for more. That includes Edey, the National Player of the Year, who made the decision to give it another go in West Lafayette after going through the NBA Draft process.
WHO’S BACK?
As mentioned, almost everyone is back. Edey (22.3 points, 12.9 rebounds, 2.1 blocks per game) is obviously the sun around which the rest of the Boilermakers orbit. Purdue is hoping to diversify Edey’s lines of attack in 2023-24, as he did all of his damage in the lane.
Joining Edey are starting guards Braden Smith (9.7 points, 4.4 assists), Fletcher Loyer (11 points) and Ethan Morton (3.8 points). Smith and Loyer were super freshmen in 2023, though Smith admitted to the media Wednesday the long-held suspicion both wore down as the season went along. With a year of conditioning and experience under their belts, that shouldn’t happen again.
Morton is the classic glue guy and a bit of a defensive pest.
Also back is some-time starting forward Mason Gillis (6.8 points) who is capable of getting hot from beyond the arc. Caleb Furst (5.5 points) does his share of dirty work so Edey doesn’t have to.
Trey Kaufman-Renn (4.5 points), a 6-9 forward, should get the opportunity to increase his production after getting a taste in 2023.
One returning player who hasn’t yet played and is generating some buzz is 6-7 forward Cam Heide.
WHO LEFT?
Only two players are gone. Guard David Jenkins (3.9 points) ran out of eligibility. Fellow guard Brandon Newman (6 points) transferred to Butler. Their absence cuts down on Purdue’s experienced backcourt depth, but coach Matt Painter addressed that in the offseason.
WHO’S NEW?
Painter does not care for addressing needs in the transfer portal. Since so few newbies were needed anyway, he split the scholarships available between the portal and one promising high school recruit.
The recruit is 6-5 forward Myles Colvin of Indianapolis, considered a national top 100-level talent. He averaged 19.8 points at mid-sized power Heritage Christian.
In the portal, Painter unearthed 6-1 guard Lance Jones from Southern Illinois. Lightning-quick, Jones should help the Boilermakers’ perimeter defensive issues, and he’s a capable scorer, too. Jones (13.8 points) can drive and has demonstrated 3-point shooting ability, with a peak of 42.6% in 2021, though he fell off to 28% in 2023.
OVERVIEW
On paper, Purdue is stacked in 2023. That’s obvious. It is the Big Ten favorite — or at worst, co-favorite with Michigan State. Unlike last season, the Boilermakers won’t sneak up on anyone.
Purdue has much to puff its chest about, but there are lingering concerns. Edey, great as he was, had a 32.8% usage rate. That needs to come down to make Purdue more balanced and more devastating offensively.
It is also questionable whether Purdue addressed one shortcoming: 3-point shooting. Purdue ranked 291st in 3-point shooting at 32.2%.
“The thing that surprised me more than anything was our inability to make open shots. We had the most efficient offense in the country on Feb. 1, and we ended up 12th,” Painter said Wednesday. “We kind of collectively lost confidence. Having some poise to knock down those shots and have that confidence will help everybody.”
If Purdue can overcome the few things that ailed it in 2023, the many more things that made it so good in the first place will take it far.
If the Boilermakers can overcome their historic postseason angst, they are perfectly capable of winning it all.