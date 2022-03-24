PHILADELPHIA – During the brief portion of practice open to media Thursday at the Wells Fargo Center, Trevion Williams punctuated one drill with a thunderous dunk.
As he hung on the rim afterward, Williams pulled his 6-foot-10 frame up with his powerful arms and did a chin-up on the iron.
It was an almost effortless flex that displayed at once Purdue’s loose nature entering its fourth Sweet 16 appearance in its last five NCAA Tournament trips and the Boilermakers’ relative comfort with their newfound role as East Regional favorites.
Third-seeded Purdue (29-7) is the highest ranked team left in its region and will face Cinderella and 15th-seeded Saint Peter’s (21-11) on Friday (7:09 p.m., CBS).
It’s been 42 years since the Boilermakers have played in the Final Four, but they’re not about to look past the next opponent.
“The NCAA Tournament – I know the numbers speak for themselves because the higher (seed) normally advances, but that’s what makes this special in March Madness,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “It’s about matchups, and so we’ll see if this is a good matchup for us. You can look on paper and dissect it all you want, but once you get out there and if our competitive spirit is better than theirs, we’re going to give ourselves a really good chance.
“If it’s not, then they’re going to have the advantage there.”
The Boilers opened this year’s tournament with a 78-56 victory against No. 14 seed Yale that wasn’t remotely competitive over the final 15 minutes. But they still haven’t let go of last year’s early exit when 13th-seeded North Texas upset them in overtime in the first round.
They admit now they might not have prepared for that game as thoroughly as they should have. And they’re determined not to make that mistake again.
The Peacocks are ranked 28th in the nation in defensive efficiency in Ken Pomeroy’s ratings and are giving up just 62.7 points per game – ranked 20th in the country.
In the first round, they outlasted second-seeded Kentucky (26-8) – ranked fifth in offensive efficiency by KenPom – 85-79 in overtime. That’s all the evidence Purdue needs to take the underdogs more seriously than the 12.5-point spread set by Las Vegas.
“I think a lot of teams underestimated them,” Boilermakers center Zach Edey said. “They kind of doubted their ability because of the (seed) number next to their name. But we’re coming into this game like we’re playing the 2 seed because they beat the 2 seed. So we have to have the mentality that they’re a really good team, and we have to respect them.”
That will be a two-way street. Purdue was impressive in wins over Yale and Texas and is ranked second in offensive efficiency by KenPom – a rating abundantly on display during the 81-71 win against the Longhorns.
Four players scored in double figures, led by Williams’ 22 points, and Edey recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Star guard Jaden Ivey had 18 points and a pair of deadly late 3-pointers, and point guard Eric Hunter Jr. added 11 points.
Faced with solving this Rubik’s Cube, defenses have found themselves out of position and late to the ball. As a result, the Boilermakers have shot 79 combined free throws in two postseason games.
“Purdue is a great team, very well coached, great players,” Saint Peter’s coach Shaheen Holloway said. “It’s hard, man. You’ve got to pick and choose your poison. They’ve got two very good big guys down low. They’ve got great guards. You’ve to do what you do, make some adjustments, some tweaks, without trying to give up too much.
“But just guard them and play basketball, do what we’ve been doing the whole year. We have a good scouting report in place for them.”
From the Boilers’ standpoint, it’s been a season of near misses. They lost four games on a shot in the final 20 seconds, then fell just short of the Big Ten regular season and tournament titles.
Purdue was ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press poll for one week – the first time that’s happened in school history – but every other accolade has seemed just out of this team’s reach.
Add in the loss last year to North Texas, COVID the year before that and a heart-breaking loss against eventual national champion Virginia in the Elite Eight in 2019, and there are plenty of ghosts for this team to exorcise.
“Man, it’s just a tough thing to deal with, but you look at the past couple years and you’ve slipped up,” Williams said. “You’ve came short, whether it’s you’ve lost in the first round or something off the court. But, man, just looking at the position we’ve been put in multiple times, we just can’t let it slip away.
“We’ve always been right there. We’ve just got to get it.”