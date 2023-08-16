The times they are a-changin’.
So much so, in fact, Bob Dylan might feel right at home in West Lafayette this fall. Months after making its first appearance in the Big Ten championship game, Purdue football has undergone a revolution.
Jeff Brohm, the offensive-minded head coach who led the Boilermakers to consecutive eight-win seasons for the first time since 1997-98, departed to take the top job at his alma mater – Louisville.
Also gone are starting quarterback Aidan O’Connell and star wide receiver Charlie Jones, the engine of a passing offense that ranked second in the Big Ten with an average of 278.8 yards per game last year.
O’Connell was selected in the fourth round of the NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders, and Jones went to the Cincinnati Bengals four picks earlier.
In steps first-year head coach Ryan Walters, the architect of an Illinois defense that finished second nationally in points allowed and led the country in takeaways en route to a surprising 8-5 record.
It’s a new perspective for a program trying to keep its upward trajectory intact.
And Walters is well aware of the potential culture shock. While definitely putting his own stamp on proceedings, he sees it as his responsibility to adapt to the exiting program, not the other way around.
“When I first arrived, my message to (the players) was that I need to learn what it’s like to be a Purdue Boilermaker,” Walters said. “They’ve obviously had success at Purdue. They played in the Big Ten championship game a year ago. It’s my job to get to know them and build trust with them.
“I think, in turn, they recognize the authenticity. They recognize the approach, and as a result, they’ve embraced us and have done everything we’ve asked them to do with maximum effort.”
Texas transfer Hudson Card steps in under center after completing 69.4% (75-of-108) of his passes for 928 yards with six touchdowns and one interception in relief of highly touted freshman Quinn Ewers last season.
Card threw 11 touchdown passes and two interceptions in three years overall with the Longhorns, but this is his first opportunity to be a full-time starter.
He’ll run an offensive scheme directed by former Texas Tech quarterback Graham Harrell, a 38-year-old who previously served as the offensive coordinator at North Texas (2016-18), Southern California (2019-21) and West Virginia (2022).
One of the season’s keys will be the ability to marry Harrell’s high-octane offensive philosophy with Walters’ aggressive style of defense.
“Obviously, we’re going to air it out and be creative in the run game on offense,” Walters said. “We’ll be aggressive and strategic and try to create chaos for the quarterback on defense to try to eliminate explosive plays and keep points off the board. Hopefully, it will be a formula for winning football.”
The challenge remains extensive in a conference dominated by national powers Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State.
The Boilermakers dropped a 43-22 decision against the Wolverines in the Big Ten title tilt in December, and finding a way to slow down attacks as varied as Michigan’s pro-style attack and the Buckeyes’ wide-open passing game will be among Walters’ biggest goals.
He laid the groundwork last year with the Fighting Illini, when the Wolverines needed a nine-point fourth-quarter rally to escape with a 19-17 victory in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
“You’ve got to be creative and game plan and be specific and intentional with when you’re aggressive, when you’re conservative and really you’ve got to put your roster in the best possible positions to have success,” Walters said. “And I think a large part of that is evaluating your roster and adapting and changing as a coach to who you have in the locker room.
“It’s not the players’ job to adapt to us. It’s our job to adapt to them and give them tools to be in positions to make plays on game day.”