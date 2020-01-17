Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

A wintry mix this evening. Then becoming windy with precipitation changing to rain overnight. Low around 30F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

A wintry mix this evening. Then becoming windy with precipitation changing to rain overnight. Low around 30F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%.