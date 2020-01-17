WEST LAFAYETTE – Evan Boudreaux’s first season with the Purdue men’s basketball team was never the same after the 6-foot-8 forward suffered a groin injury in a loss at Michigan State.
Before the injury, Boudreaux was averaging 7.5 points in a part-time starter’s role. He scored just 17 points the rest of the 2018-19 season.
Flash forward a year later, and his performance in Sunday’s 71-42 victory against the then eighth-ranked Spartans could be the jump start he and the Boilermakers need. Purdue (10-7, 3-3 Big Ten) seeks its first conference victory away from Mackey Arena this season when it faces No. 17 Maryland on Saturday.
Boudreaux scored 11 points, aided by 3-of-5 shooting from 3-point range, and grabbed five rebounds in 24 minutes. That extended playing time came because Boudreaux was ready to step up when 7-3 teammate Matt Haarms was limited by a hip injury suffered a few days earlier at Michigan.
That breakout performance appears to have eliminated any self doubt Boudreaux had about himself. The graduate transfer from Dartmouth had been averaging just 12 minutes and 3.9 points.
“It’s human (to have self doubt), especially when you get hurt,” Boudreaux said Thursday outside the locker room in Mackey Arena. “You try to fight through an injury and you’re not getting consistent practice time or consistent playing time. It’s hard to get a rhythm and be productive.”
At Dartmouth, Boudreaux was a two-year starter and the Ivy League Freshman of the Year. Remarkably consistent, he averaged 17.7 points as a freshman and 17.5 as a sophomore to go along with rebounding averages of 9.4 and 9.5 per game.
“I played 35 minutes a game,” Boudreaux said. “I came here and started playing 20 minutes. That felt like a big cut to me. When I got hurt, it went down more. You have to push through it and believe in yourself and stay ready.”
It helps Boudreaux that Purdue coach Matt Painter also experienced highs and lows during his playing days in the early 1990s for Boilermakers coach Gene Keady.
“It’s no fun,” Painter said. “I’ve done it both ways. You blame everybody but yourself. Then, when you get that opportunity, you don’t play well. If you keep an open mind and say you’re going to be ready when my number’s called, then you normally play better.”
With Haarms limited and Trevion Williams drawing most of Michigan State’s defensive attention following his 36-point, 20-rebound effort at Michigan, Boudreaux was the right player at the right time for the Boilermakers.
“He hasn’t had as much opportunity,” Painter said. “He got hurt about 15 games into last year. Now when you have Trevion and you have Matt and you try to play little, that’s only going to hurt his minutes. When you’re trying to do different things when you’re struggling offensively, we moved Nojel (Eastern) over. That’s going to hurt him. He was ready the other night, and hopefully we can build on it.”
Boudreaux, who will earn his master’s degree in May, turns 23 next week. He admits if he was 18, it would not have been so easy to accept his role with the Boilermakers.
“I was just thinking about that the last week or so,” Boudreaux said. “You don’t realize how difficult it is to play spot minutes and come off the bench. It’s something I’d never done until I got here. It’s hard. You have to be willing to sacrifice for the team and give up your pride and ego.
“But at the same time, that’s why I came here, is to win. Obviously, last year that worked out pretty well. I don’t see any reason why that wouldn’t happen this year.”
A victory at Maryland would strengthen Boudreaux’s convictions, but winning away from home hasn’t come easily in the Big Ten this season. Through Wednesday’s games, conference home teams are 36-6. Wisconsin owns two of the six road wins. Michigan State, Rutgers, Illinois and Iowa are the other road victors.
Boudreaux believes there are two reasons for that overwhelming home edge.
“In the Big Ten, there aren’t a lot of arenas that are friendly environments,” he said. “I think, especially this year, there’s so much talent in the Big Ten. It’s not really as top-heavy as it has been. This year it feels like everyone has a chance to go to the (NCAA) tournament.”
What’s it going to take for the Boilermakers to join that select list of Big Ten road victors on Saturday?
“It’s going to come down to playing good defense and making the shots we get,” Boudreaux said. “There’s no reason why we can’t grind out enough wins to win the Big Ten … especially a year like this.
“We don’t have one guy like Carsen (Edwards) last year who could come out and score 30 every night. We have a bunch of guys who can come out and score 10, 15. I think it makes us dangerous.”
