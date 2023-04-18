In declaring for the NBA Draft on Tuesday, Purdue center Zach Edey signaled an intent to explore all of his options, including a possible return to West Lafayette for the 2023-24 season.
Edey announced on his social media outlets he entered his name to be eligible for the 2023 NBA Draft, though he has retained his college eligibility.
“My basketball journey has been unorthodox to say the least, but I wouldn’t change a thing about it,” Edey wrote in his social media post. “From ranked 437 in my class to National Player of the Year, I can’t put into words what Purdue University, my teammates, my coaches and our fans mean to me. Though we fell short of our ultimate goal this season, I loved every minute of it.”
Certainly, Edey had reason to love it. He was unanimous National Player of the Year and unanimous All-American.
Edey won all six National Player of the Year awards (Wooden Trophy, the Naismith Trophy, The Oscar Robertson Trophy, Associated Press National Player of the Year, National Association of Basketball Coaches National Player of the Year and The Sporting News National Player of the Year.)
In addition, he has won the Pete Newell Big Man of the Year Award and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award given by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame to the nation’s top center.
Edey averaged 22.3 points, 12.9 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 1.5 assists. He became the first player in NCAA history (since blocks became an official NCAA stat) to record at least 750 points, 400 rebounds, 70 blocks and 50 assists in a season, ranking sixth nationally in scoring, second in rebounds, 19th in blocked shots and 21st in field goal percentage (.607) — the only player in the NCAA database to rank in the top 25 of all four categories in the same season.
For all of his statistical prowess, however, Edey’s NBA prospects are not thought to be promising by many experts.
Since the NBA has evolved away from traditional, post-up only centers, the league favors big men who can spread the floor and shoot the ball. That’s one attribute Edey hasn’t had at Purdue. He’s never attempted a 3-point shot in his Purdue career.
Edey is also relatively immobile, though he did improve in that area during the 2023 season.
In various mock NBA Drafts, Edey ranges from a mid second-round pick to not being picked at all.
In the pre-NIL past, being a second-round draft pick might have tempted Edey to turn pro, but with NIL money available and with the prospect of another year of development, an argument could be made Edey would be better served by staying at Purdue.
To maintain college eligibility, Edey would have to make his decision to stay at Purdue or go pro by May 31.
“I will evaluate my future after going through the process and look forward to what’s next!” Edey wrote.
If Edey is drafted, he could become the second straight early entrant to be drafted for the Boilermakers after Jaden Ivey was selected a year ago with the No. 5 pick by the Detroit Pistons. Ivey was an All-American as a sophomore at Purdue following the 2021-22 season.
Purdue has had a player drafted in five of the last seven NBA Drafts, with the last three (Caleb Swanigan, Carsen Edwards, Jaden Ivey) players leaving college early.
The NBA Draft is June 22.