PHILADELPHIA – After opening the calendar year with its first loss of the season, Purdue last Thursday set off on a two-game road trip that included tilts against a Top 25 team in Ohio State and a burgeoning program in Penn State led by a familiar face in former Boilermakers assistant Micah Shrewsberry.
Purdue will return to West Lafayette unscathed as the top-ranked Boilermakers defeated the Nittany Lions 76-63 on Sunday at The Palestra to maintain their legitimacy as one of the nation’s premier teams.
Purdue 7-footer Zach Edey erupted for 16 second-half points to finish with 30 for his third 30-point outing this season. He added 13 rebounds. Jalen Pickett led the Nittany Lions with 26 points to go with nine rebounds and eight assists.
After trailing by six points at the half, Purdue (15-1, 4-1 Big Ten) outscored Penn State, 45-26, in the second period.
“I felt like if we could keep guarding them, and we could play a little bit better offense… if we could keep generating that, I thought we could put ourselves in position to win,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “We just had a great second half.”
It took Pickett nearly 13 minutes to register his first field goal, but the proverbial top was lifted off the basket when he finally did. The redshirt senior proceeded to record seven straight points -- the last play of the sequence included a step-back 3-pointer over Edey followed by a foul. Pickett capped the four-point play with a successful free throw attempt
“He’s been the best guard in our league,” Painter said of Pickett. “He’s really good.”
After a pair of baskets by Penn State guard and Philadelphia native Seth Lundy, Pickett closed out the Nittany Lions’ opening half with six points to finish with 18 first-half points.
Purdue’s Edey entered Sunday as the Big Ten’s leading scorer at 21.3 points per game. While Edey wasn’t precisely rendered ineffective, Pickett proved a frustrating challenge for the 7-foot-4 Boilermaker center in the first half. Edey recorded 14 points and eight rebounds through the first 20 minutes. Braden Smith provided Purdue offense from afar while Edey asserted his presence down low. Smith connected on two 3-pointers as part of a 12-point first half as he joined Edey as the only Boilermakers to record double-figure scoring efforts in the first half.
The Boilermakers shot 44.6% in the first half, while the Nittany Lions (11-5, 2-3) were 46.9% on their attempts. Purdue committed six turnovers in the first half.
Penn State’s lead didn’t last long into the second half.
Purdue’s Fletcher Loyer opened the final period with a 3-pointer. A pair of free throws by Edey cut the Nittany Lions’ lead to one, and Caleb Furst pushed Purdue ahead with a 3-pointer that gave the Boilermakers a 39-37 advantage with 18:26 to play in the second half. The Boilermakers held onto the lead for the duration of the contest as they led 50-42 at the first media timeout of the second period.
“They’re a good team, but that wasn’t Penn State basketball in the second half,” Pickett said. “We’re a great team, and we really like to guard. We think we did a good job in the first half guarding them, and that’s why we had the lead going into the half. We come out flat too much. And we all know, and that’s something we need to fix.”
After a dominant opening half, Pickett was stiffed offensively. Defensive adjustments by the Boilermakers held Pickett to eight points in the period as he was 3-of-6 from the field during the final 20 minutes. Lundy’s first points of the second half came via a pair of free throws with just over eight minutes to go. He finished with 14 points after going 2-of-7 in the second half.
Loyer ended with 17 points and Smith tallied 15 points to join Edey as Purdue scorers to record double-figure efforts. The Boilermakers shot 66.7% in the second half and finished 55.4% on attempts from the field.
“I thought Braden’s ability to make his pull-ups in the first half really helped things because he was driving and trying to get a layup, he was making his pull-ups and he was also getting that pass,” Painter said. “We weren’t just getting one thing out of our ball-screen action with Braden. We were getting a lot of things. We just tried to stay with it. I thought he made great decisions. Fletcher, back-to-back games, has really played well in the second half.”
The Nittany Lions were 11-of-30 (36.7%) in the second half and finished the contest 41.9%.
The contest marked Penn State’s first at The Palestra since beating Iowa in early 2020. For Purdue, it was the first neutral-site conference game in program history. The meeting also reunited Shrewsberry with his mentor and close friend, Painter, for the third time since Shrewsberry was named head coach of the Nittany Lions. Shrewsberry was a Purdue assistant under Painter on two occasions before eventually landing at State College.
“We all know they lost the other day, but they’re a great team,” Shrewsberry said of the Boilermakers. “Zach is such a difference-maker. You don’t see anything like that in college basketball or in basketball, period. He just asserts himself onto the game. The other guys do a great job of doing other things around him. I hate that we lost, but that’s the one team that I would say congrats to them in that way.”