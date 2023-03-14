WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue center Zach Edey doesn’t let his guard down much.
So when he accidentally uttered an f-bomb as the Boilermakers accepted the Big Ten Tournament trophy Sunday in Chicago, it was a slip of the tongue that made him seem like one of the guys, not the 7-foot-4, 300-pound behemoth who mostly goes about his excellence quietly.
And while he is one of the guys, it’s not a side of him that always shows for the public.
Not that Edey is sullen. He’ll pump his fist when he converts in the lane and is fouled. He’s always willing to celebrate a teammate’s accomplishment. He proudly smiled wide as he wore the net he cut down in Chicago for winning the Big Ten Tournament. The “Big Maple,” a nickname Edey has picked up thanks to his Canadian heritage, is no robot.
What he is not isn’t relevant because what he is has had such a huge impact on college basketball, to say nothing of his own future and that of Purdue.
Edey is the presumptive National Player of the Year, an eventuality laid out in full relief Tuesday when he was the only player to be named on every Associated Press first-team All-American ballot. He’s already won the Sporting News Player of the Year honor, too.
Yet, Edey mostly prefers to be out of the spotlight. He is not an animal of social media and is soft-spoken when he speaks to the traditional media. For casual fans, he can be a big mystery.
Edey, we know by now, came late to basketball (10th grade) with an athletic background as a gargantuan hockey defenseman and baseball pitcher.
Cross-training for baseball brought him to organized basketball. Within a year after picking the game up, his size, his footwork, his touch around the basket and his excellent free-throw shooting for a big man vaulted him to the exclusive IMG Academy in Florida, and that’s where Purdue entered his life.
All along the way, Edey has been supported by his mom, Julia, a former basketball player herself, who is a fixture at Purdue’s games.
If you didn’t know the background, Edey’s excellence can still be spelled out purely by numbers, which are astounding. Edey has averaged 22.3 points, 12.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Boilermakers.
He’s converted 60.6% of his shots. He’s had a double-double in all but seven of Purdue’s 34 games this season as the Boilermakers have rolled to an unexpected 29-5 record thanks to Edey’s dominance.
Edey is achieving on an historic level. He is one of just two Big Ten players in league history to have at least 700 points and 400 rebounds in a season. Ohio State great Jerry Lucas was the last in 1960. He is closing on becoming the first player in NCAA history with 750 points, 450 rebounds, 50 blocks and 50 assists in a season.
Those numbers have thrust Edey, a junior, into a leadership role. Whether naturally inclined to leadership or not, being the star makes you a leader by proxy.
Edey has tried to be more than that. Though not a shouter and no one’s locker room lawyer, Edey has taken on the oft-repeated role of “Leader By Example.”
“He’s definitely a quiet leader, a lead-by-example guy,” Purdue freshman guard Braden Smith said.
It’s how Edey defines himself, too.
“I try to lead through example and hard work. I show the young guys how to be a Boilermaker. I show them how to stay after the right habits, make sure we’re taking care of our bodies and all of that,” Edey said. “Off the court, I help them with anything they need. On the court, I try to be that steady presence for them.”
“Lead by example” is a well-worn cliché in all sports, but as with most clichés there’s a bedrock of truth to it. To “lead by example” one must set an example in the first place.
Painter thinks quiet players can be labeled as “lead by example” guys simply by their nature.
“You’re going to hear that a lot about people who aren’t as outspoken. He’s more reserved than he is outspoken, even though when he gets mad, he speaks on things,” Painter said.
So how does Edey set an example?
“I just think more than anything, it’s how you produce in games and how you’re ready to play. I think from a competitive standpoint, he’s ready to play and done some good things,” Painter said. “He has a good routine about how he goes about practice. He embraces practice, but he does things before and after with his routine to get himself ready.”
That’s the coach point of view. Players, naturally, see a different side of Edey and how he’s handled being the face of the team and the man who can be turned to when something comes up.
Given Edey’s success and that of the Boilermakers, it’s easy to forget how many young players are contributing. Edey, now a junior, can impart wisdom to freshmen like Smith and Fletcher Loyer, the Boilermakers’ second and third-leading scorers.
“He’s talked to me about some of the struggles he had in his early years and what he learned from it. The way he approached it is what I’m directed towards,” Smith said.
It’s something Edey took to heart. As a freshman, he was not perceived as a finished product. Swapping minutes with fellow big man Trevion Williams, Edey averaged 8.7 points and 4.4 rebounds, although he compiled those numbers while playing just 14 minutes per game.
Painter also patiently led Edey along. He had veteran teammates like Jaden Ivey, Sasha Stefanovic and Williams in his previous Purdue seasons, players who not only spaced out the point production but also took leadership roles and showed Edey the ropes.
“I was the same way as a freshman. I was up and down in games, so I just try to be that steady presence for them and our team,” Edey said.
Mostly, though, Edey’s teammates have been impressed the center has not put a wall between himself and them. Some stars fall to that temptation, but Edey has not.
“It’s been very impressive playing beside him. You have the National Player of the Year playing beside you and never thinks twice about swinging the ball to someone. He never takes a bad shot,” Loyer said. “He’s really out there to win. When you have a player that dominate who wants to win, it’s really impressive. It just makes us want to be better and want to help him.”
That’s the on-the-floor advantage. Off of it? Edey is an approachable star.
“I think the biggest thing with Zach is he’s the same always, whether he’s in public or with the guys, he does the same stuff. He likes the same stuff. He doesn’t over-do things. He doesn’t try to do too much. He’s one of the guys. For us, it’s easy to connect with him,” Purdue forward Trey Kaufman-Renn said.
For a career that’s already gigantic, the NCAA Tournament will help define what Edey means to Purdue’s legacy.
Then comes the offseason. Edey doesn’t fit the current definition of an NBA center. He is a traditional post player without much basketball value away from the rim. That’s out of fashion in the pros where versatility, 3-point shooting and position-less traits are paramount. He is not high on any NBA Draft boards, a second-rounder at best at present.
For now, it’s likely Edey isn’t focused on such things. He’ll continue to fall back on what’s made his teammates loyal to him. Being one of the guys comes naturally to Edey, who really doesn’t strive to be anything else at this stage of the game.
“I feel like I’ve been good at being steady last year and this year. It’s something I take pride in. I think I’ve always been a leader but with a bigger role with the team this year. It didn’t change much other than the bigger role this year,” Edey said.
The only thing left for Edey to do is lead Purdue to the postseason success the Boilermakers have craved since their last Final Four bid in 1980. The journey begins Friday in Columbus, Ohio.