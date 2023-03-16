Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Rain likely. Becoming windy late. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain likely. Becoming windy late. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.