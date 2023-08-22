WEST LAFAYETTE -- Freshmen rarely speak to the media during fall football camp, or at all for that matter, but it’s clear based on Purdue’s treatment of him that Dillon Thieneman is no regular freshman.
The plan for the media Tuesday after Purdue head coach Ryan Walters spoke was to have time with safeties coach Grant O’Brien. However, O’Brien played it forward and deferred to his safety group to talk -- Thieneman included.
Thieneman’s rise is not a surprise given how highly touted he was coming out of Westfield. Thieneman was the Indiana Football Coaches Association Mr. Football at defensive back in 2022, and he was considered one of the best safety prospects in the state.
“When I got here, I just wanted to keep my head down and work. Paired up with (the rest of the safeties) we keep pushing each other on our way up,” Thieneman said.
Thieneman’s presence at Purdue carries on a family tradition. His brothers, Jake and Brennan, both played for the Boilermakers and both were safeties. Jake played from 2015-18 and had three career interceptions. Brennan played from 2016-20. Between them, they played 61 games.
“Growing up, I watched my brothers play here at Purdue. I wanted to get out there and do it myself. I had a good connection with Purdue, so coming here is a dream come true,” Thieneman said.
The big brothers have definitely been giving an assist to Thieneman in his transition.
“I text them. I send them film clips so they can help me with some technique. I talk with them about what they went through and what they experienced. It helps me keep perspective,” Thieneman said.
Thieneman joins a safety unit that provides all of the returning experience in the Purdue secondary. While the cornerbacks spots will be manned by transfers who have not yet suited up for the Boilermakers -- a situation brought into sharper relief when one of the few experienced corners, Jamari Brown, left the program last week.
Conversely, strong safety Sanoussi Kane and free safety Cam Allen are both returning starters. Their spots are not under threat, but they’ve been impressed with Thieneman so far.
“On the weight room, on the field, whichever way you look at it, he’s already on top of the boards on everything,” Allen said. “We’re doing our best to get him in the right spots, but he’s doing some things I haven’t seen a true freshman do in a long time.”
Kane said Thieneman lets his actions speak for him.
“He don’t need to talk. All he does is work. He got that from his brothers. It’s been fun. I know if I’m not working, Dillon will be working,” Kane noted.
How much will Thieneman play? That remains to be seen. Nickel and dime packages offer the best chance for Thieneman to see the field. It would be a surprise if he didn’t get a chance to show what he can do.
TEAM CAPTAINS
Purdue coach Ryan Walters announced his team captains for the season after a sultry Tuesday morning practice.
Walters indicated quarterback Hudson Card, wide receiver T.J. Sheffield, center Gus Hartwig, linebacker Nic Scourton and Kane were given the positions of leadership.
Walters said Card got more votes from his teammates than any of the other players, a good sign as far as how the Texas transfer is ingratiating himself with the Boilermakers.
Kane was honored to be voted into the position by his teammates.
“I have to carry myself in a different light. I’m a representative for the entire program. I just have to understand that every day to make sure I put the right step forward, not only for myself, but for my team. It’s definitely a blessing,” Kane said.
INJURY UPDATE
A big question mark for Purdue as it nears its opening game Sept. 2 against Fresno State is the center position.
Incumbent starter Hartwig is still recovering from a knee injury suffered late in the 2022 season against Northwestern. Hartwig had surgery on the knee before the 2022 season concluded and was not expected back for the start of the 2023 season.
Josh Kaltenberger, who replaced Hartwig and who was penciled in as the starting center for the beginning of the season, suffered his own injury earlier in camp.
“They’re both progressing as we thought they would. Gus has really been a tiger in his rehab and has ramped it up lately, and I think Kaltenberger is ahead of schedule,” Walters said.
Walters is still hoping Kaltenberger might be able to play against Fresno State.
“We’ll see if he’s ready Week 1. If he’s not, he’ll be ready Week 2, no doubt,” Walters said.