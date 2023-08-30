WEST LAFAYETTE -- Ryan Walters was hired as Purdue’s football coach after building his reputation on the defensive side of the ball.
So what’s a good way to get fans excited about your offense when you’re a defensive-minded coach? Get yourself a quarterback people can rally behind.
In that mission, Walters succeeded. One season after former Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell completed a fantastic career, Walters has Boilermakers’ fans buzzing about O’Connell’s replacement -- Texas transfer Hudson Card.
There’s been no messing around with Card. Once he signed on the dotted line, he was the unquestioned starting quarterback. It’s allowed Purdue to move forward with a sense of purpose and no ambiguity.
“It was hugely beneficial for him to get here in the spring. Not only from a schematic standpoint, but for the locker room as well. When you get transfers, the one thing you worry about is chemistry. It’s telling the way he went in and went to work,” Walters said.
Here’s a look at the Boilermakers’ offense and a short dive into special teams:
QUARTERBACK
Card potentially has three years of eligibility to stake his claim to gain entry into the famed Purdue Cradle of Quarterbacks.
His track record at Texas is mixed, though encouraging. He played in 22 career games while passing for 1,523 yards, 11 touchdowns and two interceptions.
Despite that, Card was never a regular starter for the Longhorns. Purdue offers Card the chance to take flight.
“When I got in there, I just put my head down and worked and tried to gain the respect of my teammates. Over time, that comes. After spring ball and playing with the guys, it came easier,” Card said.
Backing up Card will be Bennett Meredith, a 6-foot-3 redshirt freshman. Meredith spent the 2022 season at Arizona State, though he did not play in any games.
RUNNING BACKS
One of the most popular stories of the 2022 season was Devin Mockobee’s ascension to become the featured back. The Boonville native was a walk-on, but his 968 rushing yards and nine touchdowns were above and beyond the call. Walters awarded him a well-deserved scholarship.
Mockobee averaged 5 yards per carry, and he won’t be sneaking up on anyone in 2023. His production will be a key with Card getting used to his new team.
Behind Mockobee on the depth chart is fifth-year senior Tyrone Tracy Jr. He rushed for 198 yards in 2022, though he was better as a receiving option out of the backfield with 28 catches.
Dylan Downing rushed for 351 yards in 2022 and is listed third on the depth chart.
RECEIVERS AND TIGHT ENDS
Purdue bids a fond farewell to Charlie Jones, perhaps the greatest one-year wonder in school history after his transfer from Iowa. Jones caught a whopping 110 passes for 1,361 yards in 2022.
Left behind is a much-less experienced group, and that also extends to tight end as Payne Durham (56 catches for 560 yards) also departed.
Wide receiver TJ Sheffield is the known quantity after a 46-catch season in 2022. He’ll start along with Deion Burks (15 catches) and Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen (4 catches), who move up the depth chart into starting roles.
Rapport with Card is established within this group.
“Through the summertime, there were player-run practices that (Card) sort of led which made going into fall camp super easy. Everybody was into the scheme, the timing of the routes. He spear-headed that deal," Walters said.
Mershawn Rice, Jayden Dixon-Veal and Elijah Canion are the reserve receivers.
Max Klare, who appeared in one game in 2022, assumes the starting tight end spot. He’s backed up by Drew Biber and Paul Piferi.
OFFENSIVE LINE
Purdue’s experience comes at the tackle spots. Mahamane Moussa returns at left tackle. Marcus Mbow will start at right tackle.
Moussa emerged as a starter early in the 2022 season. Mbow moves to right tackle from right guard where he started all 14 games in 2022.
Purdue also lists Daniel Johnson and Ben Farrell as starting possibilities at left tackle.
The center position is still in flux. Josh Kaltenberger is the listed starter for Fresno State as Gus Hartwig is still not ready for a return after a knee injury suffered late in 2022. Hartwig, however, is expected to be back.
The guard spots are being filled by transfers. Jalen Grant is tabbed to start at right guard. He started 12 of 13 games at Bowling Green in 2022.
Preston Nichols is most likely to take over at left guard after one year at UNLV and four at FCS Charleston Southern. If he doesn’t start, sophomore Malachi Preciado will.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Purdue will debut a new placekicker, though it’s not a new face. Ben Freehill takes over after handling kickoffs intermittently since 2021.
Australian native Jack Ansell embarks on his third year as punter. He averaged 41.9 yards in 2022. Nic Taylor will handle snaps.
Tracy has been elevated to the top kick returner spot. Same for Wilson as the punt returner.