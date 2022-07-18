WEST LAFAYETTE – Five former Purdue Boilermakers wrapped up their time in Las Vegas over the weekend as the NBA Summer League schedule came to a close.
Vince Edwards, who was playing with the New York Knicks, finished play Sunday, falling to the Portland Trailblazers in the Summer League title game. He was the only Boilermaker in action on the final day.
Jaden Ivey, the fifth overall pick for the Detroit Pistons, had a promising Summer League start before injuring his ankle early in the Pistons’ second game. In the opener against the Trailblazers, Ivey recorded 20 points, six rebounds and six assists in 32 minutes. Then in the second game against the Washington Wizards, Ivey had 11 points and two assists in just five minutes before going down with an injury. Ivey was kept out of the remaining games as a precautionary measure.
Ivey totaled 31 points, eight assists and six rebounds in just 37 total minutes, going 8-of-16 from the field, 3-of-6 from long distance and 12-of-12 from the free-throw line. He was plus-8 in the 37 minutes played.
Trevion Williams, a free-agent acquisition of the Boston Celtics, appeared in five games totaling 70 minutes. He averaged 7.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists, shooting 16-of-35 from the field, 1-of-4 from long distance and 4-of-5 from the free-throw line. Williams’ best performance came Thursday against the Memphis Grizzlies, when he tallied 11 points, 11 rebounds and three assists in just 17:20 of action.
Dakota Mathias appeared in six total games for the Grizzlies for the summer, averaging 4.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 14.7 minutes. He was 10-of-23 from the field. His top performance came in the Salt Lake Summer League on July 6, when he had 11 points, eight rebounds, two blocks, a steal and an assist against Oklahoma City.
Sasha Stefanovic appeared in one game for the Spurs on Saturday against Memphis, tallying three points, four assists and one rebound in 16 minutes.
Edwards played in one game for the Knicks, grabbing one rebound and one steal in four minutes.