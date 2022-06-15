FORTVILLE – During the Indiana junior All-Star matchup with the Indiana senior All-Stars last week at Mount Vernon’s gym, Purdue commitment Myles Colvin displayed his ability to score from different spots on the floor.
There were drives to the basket, dunk finishes, mid-range shots and even one 3-pointer from the top of the key.
The 6-foot-6 Colvin wound up with 15 points, two assists, three rebounds and one blocked shot for the Indiana Junior All-Stars during the 90-75 loss to the seniors.
Colvin, a four-star Class of 2023 standout who averaged 18.4 points last season at Heritage Christian, committed to Purdue early based on a strong bond he created with Matt Painter and the rest of Purdue’s coaching staff.
Bloodlines also came into play. Colvin’s father, Rosevelt, was a Purdue linebacker (Class of 1999) and went on to play nine NFL seasons with the Chicago Bears, New England Patriots and Houston Texas. His older sister, Raven, is a sophomore volleyball player at Purdue.
“Coach Painter told me before he offered me that nothing is going to be given. I’m going to have to work for it,” Colvin said. “That stuck out to me, really, because I want to install that in my head. That’s not for basketball. That’s for life, really. Not everything is going to be given to you. Just work for it.”
Colvin’s athleticism stood out during the Indiana All-Star series, as he showed speed with the basketball and an explosive burst to the basket on drives. But he’s trying to refine other areas of his game as well, such as perimeter shooting.
“It’s definitely something I’m trying to work on, not trying to be labeled as someone who is just athletic,” Colvin said. “I can score at all three levels and I feel I can get to the basket any time I want to.”
Another area where Colvin wants to improve is on defense, considering Painter demands his players at Purdue bring effort on both ends of the floor.
“I can use my athletic ability pretty well on defense, but I think that defense is always something to work on,” Colvin said. “It’s really a mental thing. Everyone always says defense is something that travels, and that’s the one thing you have to depend on to win basketball games."
The athletic ability Colvin possesses has already drawn some comparisons to Jaden Ivey, a 6-4 swingman out of Mishawaka Marian and La Lumiere who helped lead Purdue to a Sweet 16 appearance before declaring for the NBA draft following his sophomore season.
Colvin knows he has to continue to work to achieve the heights of Ivey, who is a projected top-five NBA draft pick.
“Our games are pretty similar,” Colvin said. “I just think it shows that Purdue basketball knows how to develop players, like I said, and they can continue the level that I’m trying to get to which is the NBA level, and I’m really looking forward to having the opportunity.”