MILWAUKEE, Wis. – For two programs that haven’t met on the basketball court since 1962, there’s a surprising amount of familiarity between Purdue and Yale.
It all starts with Bulldogs coach James Jones, who served as an assistant for the Team USA U-19 team that won a gold medal in July at the FIBA World Cup. Among the players on that roster were Boilermakers star Jaden Ivey and freshman Caleb Furst.
Purdue center Zach Edey also won a bronze medal in the tournament with Canada.
“Jaden and I were together with USA Basketball over the summer,” Jones said Thursday at the FirServe Forum. “We took a team to Latvia along with Caleb Furst, and (Ivey’s) probably one of the fastest beings I’ve ever seen with the basketball going up and down the court – tremendous talent.
“He’ll be a (NBA) lottery pick, and we’ve just got to make sure that we slow him down as much as possible. And that’s not an easy task because he’s an outstanding talent.”
No. 14 seed Yale will face No. 3 Purdue at 2 p.m. Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. It’s the sixth overall trip for the Bulldogs (19-11). Three of them have come in the past six years, including the program’s lone March Madness victory as a No. 12 seed against Baylor in 2016.
The respect from this summer’s international experience goes both ways.
“He actually texted me, I think, a couple weeks ago,” Ivey said of Jones. “He just said, ‘Good luck with the rest of the season,’ and ‘You’re doing well.’ I appreciate Coach Jones. He taught me a lot just from an emotional standpoint.
“I’m an emotional player on the court, and he just said, ‘Just keep a positive attitude about you.’ And Coach Jones is a great coach, and I’m looking forward to seeing him.”
Jones is the winningest coach in Yale history, posting a 352-291 record in 21 seasons at the Ivy League institution.
The Bulldogs come in ranked No. 147 in the country by KenPom and No. 142 in the NET rankings used by the NCAA selection committee. But the Boilers (27-7) have no lack of respect for their opponent.
Yale went 11-3 in conference play during the regular season and won the Ivy League tournament as the No. 2 seed, upsetting top-seeded Princeton 66-64 in the final.
“These guys here have been up against it, and they’ve played so well, and they’ve played so hard,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “But Coach Jones does a great job with his group.”
TOP DOGS
Yale has just two players averaging in double figures for the season.
Senior guard Azar Swain leads the way with 19.2 points per game and shoots 34.9% from 3-point range. Fellow senior Jalen Gabbidon scores 11.6 points per game and shoots 48.3% from the field.
“Swain is one of those guys that’s a threat right as he steps on the court,” Painter said. “He can shoot off the dribble. He can play in the mid-post. He can obviously catch and shoot. He can dribble into 3s. He’s just got a real mature pulse to his game.”
Senior guard Eric Hunter Jr., an Indianapolis native, likely will draw the primary defensive assignment against Swain.
But Painter cautioned against paying too much attention to the Bulldogs’ star.
“Gabbidon’s had individual games where he’s scored in the 20s, 30s,” Painter said. “They have guards that can drive the basketball. (Sophomore forward Matt) Knowling’s a guy that’s kind of a matchup nightmare with his athleticism and his quickness. There’s guys — (junior forward Isaiah) Kelly and (junior forward EJ) Jarvis can drive the ball there. They can shoot at the rim.
“So they have good pieces. They do a good job with their spacing in kind of their ball-screen motion. They do some different things out of it. They have some quick hitters that they can go to. They spread you out, and they really try to come and attack people they think they have a mismatch with, whether they think it’s in the post or driving the basketball.”
ONE SHINING MOMENT
Purdue hasn’t been to the Final Four since 1980, and the lack of a trip to the national semifinals is the biggest hole on Painter’s otherwise exemplary resume.
The Boilermakers want to end that drought for their coach, but that’s not the only motivating factor.
“There’s a lot of people we do it for,” Edey said. “Obviously, Coach Painter’s one of them. He’s a big thing for us, but we do it for our families. We do it for our moms. We do it for our dads. We do it for us, Coach Painter, friends back home.
“But there’s a lot of whys on this team. But Coach Painter’s definitely a big one.”
