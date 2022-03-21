MILWAUKEE, Wis. – Texas did an outstanding job defending Purdue superstar Jaden Ivey on Sunday night.
Until it mattered most.
The future NBA lottery pick drained a crucial 3-pointer with 1:01 remaining in a second-round NCAA Tournament game at the Fiserv Forum, applying a dagger to the sixth-seeded Longhorns’ upset hopes and paving the way for Purdue’s 81-71 victory.
“We’ve been in situations like that all season,” Ivey said. “It just comes with preparation. I think we were ready for this game, and to finish it the way we did is great. I’m super proud of all of our guys.”
The win sends Purdue (29-7) into the Sweet 16 for the fourth time in its last five appearances in the big dance. The opponent will be this year’s ultimate Cinderella, 15th-seeded Saint Peter’s (21-11) – which upset second-seeded Kentucky and No. 7 Murray State in the first two rounds this weekend at Indianapolis.
To set up that matchup next week in Philadelphia, the Boilermakers had to survive a wild, physical affair against a Texas team that ranks 14th in the country in Ken Pomeroy’s defensive efficiency ratings.
The Longhorns (22-12) held Purdue to just 1-of-7 shooting from 3-point range in the first half and survived a 20-0 run to trail by just six points at intermission.
There were nine lead changes and three ties in the contest, and Texas rallied from a 14-point first-half deficit to make it close all the way to the end.
The biggest discrepancy came at the free-throw line, where third-seeded Purdue outshot the Longhorns 46-12. It was a margin Texas coach Chris Beard did his best to address in a way that wouldn’t have the NCAA dipping into his wallet.
“Well, I think the difficulty and the frustrating part from of our point of view is a lot of them – we weren’t trying to foul,” he said. “So obviously there was going to be a discrepancy because of their playing through the post and us trying to get 3-point shots. But a lot of them – again, season’s over I think. Talk about this game as much as you guys want down the line, but the free-throw discrepancy was tough.”
While the Longhorns attempted 28 3-pointers – sinking 10 – Purdue repeatedly fed the ball inside to twin towers Zach Edey and Trevion Williams.
The 7-foot-4 Edey drew seven fouls and was 7-of-12 at the free-throw line en route to a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. The 6-10 Williams was a dominant force during the Boilermakers’ big first-half run and shot 10-of-13 from the floor while finishing with 22 points and seven rebounds.
Purdue always prefers to play inside out, but the focus was all the more acute with Texas having no player taller than 6-9 and no starter taller than 6-7.
“They definitely were looking for me,” Williams said of his teammates. “I felt like I was a little more patient today. I kind of took my time and got to my move, just doing what I do best, getting to my jump hook. I kept it simple more than anything.
“Sometimes we get out there, we get the lead and we try to be flashy or we try to do something cool on the court. Today was about being solid. It was about being solid down the stretch … and we got it done.”
Texas opened the game with a flair, hitting three of its first four shots from 3-point range and surging to a 14-8 lead. But the Boilermakers responded with the 20-0 run capped by a pair of free throws by Hunter with 6:08 left in the first half.
The resulting 28-14 lead was the largest for either team, but it didn’t last long.
The Longhorns answered with a quick 10-2 run to get back into the game, and a 3-pointer by Jase Febres with 2:47 remaining pulled Texas within 31-27.
Purdue stabilized and took a 36-30 lead into intermission, but the Longhorns regained the advantage twice in the first six minutes of the second half. The first came at 41-40 after a putback by Dylan Disu with 15:52 remaining, and the second was at 44-42 on a 3-pointer by Andrew Jones with 14:37 to play.
That proved to be Texas’ final lead.
Caleb Furst, the 2021 Indiana Mr. Basketball award winner from Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian, buried a 3-pointer to make it 46-44 and put the Boilers back in front to stay with 13:20 remaining.
But the drama was far from over.
“You’ve got to respect every team, understand that everybody’s here for a reason, and that’s the good thing about the tournament,” Williams said. “Anybody can get beat on any given night. So you’ve just got to be prepared, and you’ve got to be locked in.
“It all goes into the small things, those little things -- boxing out, rebounding, hitting free throws – that stuff means so much more this time of year. It’s all about understanding what’s on the line.”
With the game on line line, Ivey – who was 4-of-7 from the floor, 2-of-4 from 3-point range and 8-of-9 at the foul line en route to 18 points – closed it out. His first 3-pointer with 2:42 remaining gave the Boilers some breathing room and a 70-62 lead.
Then he hit the most important shot of the game.
After Marcus Carr – who led Texas with 23 points and was 4-of-8 beyond the arc -- drained a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 74-71 with 1:31 remaining, the Boilers put the ball in their star player’s hands.
Ivey was supposed to drive into the lane if he saw a crack. But when defender Courtney Ramey cut off that route, he drained the 3-pointer that broke the Longhorns’ back.
“We wanted him to turn the corner,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “But when he gets space and people back up and take his drive away, he’ll just stop and bury it. He obviously has the freedom to do that.
“Just a great play. He’s had moments like that in his career to where it’s like kind of Plan B is the best plan sometimes.”
Eric Hunter Jr. also finished in double figures with 11 points for the Boilermakers, who shot 48.8% from the field and 33-of-46 from the free-throw line.
Jones (17 points) and Christian Bishop (10) rounded out the double-figure scorers for Texas.
Purdue will head to Philadelphia next week as the highest remaining seed in the East Region, looking for its first trip to the Final Four in 42 years.
“This is what we work for,” Williams said. “As I said, we put ourselves in this position, and we fought today. I think everybody – obviously last year we lost in the first round, but I said before, I say it all the time, it’s good to have guys come back that’s been through (the postseason).
“I think everybody’s been through it, and they knew what was on the line. They knew what it meant to our seniors. So everybody came out to play, and we played our hardest and we got it done.”
