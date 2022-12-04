INDIANAPOLIS – After Southern California lost in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday and then Texas Christian lost in the Big 12 Championship Game on Saturday afternoon, it seemed to be a star-crossed weekend for the teams that were trying to protect a College Football Playoff spot.
Michigan, No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings, was the last of the four presumed playoff teams to play in Saturday’s Big Ten Championship Game. Would the Wolverines also suffer an upset?
Purdue made it interesting for much of the game, but ultimately, Michigan’s class carried the day. The unbeaten Wolverines put the Boilermakers away in the second half en route to a 43-22 victory that cements Michigan’s spot in the College Football Playoff.
Georgia, the top-ranked team in the College Football Playoff standings, won the Southeastern Conference Championship Game on Saturday, so Michigan (13-0) will almost certainly be the No. 2 seed when the playoff pairings are announced at noon Sunday.
Michigan running back Donovan Edwards rushed for 185 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy threw three touchdown passes to three different Wolverines as Michigan outscored Purdue 29-9 in the second half to pull away.
"It's a really good game plan. It's a really good offensive line, and it's been — I mean, this guy has 401 yards in the last two games. You want to talk about big games? This guy comes alive in the big games," said Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, referring to Edwards, who rushed for 148 yards in the second half.
Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell completed 32 of 47 passes for 366 yards. O'Connell played with a heavy heart, barely a week after the death of his brother, Sean.
"It was very difficult as you would imagine. When you hear news like that, there's shock, denial and a lot of emotion," O'Connell said.
Wide receiver Charlie Jones had 13 catches for 162 yards and became Purdue's single-season receiving leader at 1,361 yards. Running back Devin Mockobee rushed for 71 yards and a touchdown.
However, Mockobee had Purdue’s only touchdown. Mitchell Fineran kicked five field goals, a Big Ten Championship Game record, but not a wanted record when you’re on the losing side.
"Once you get it inside the 20, it's tough to move the ball in the first place on them and they tightened the coverage. Field goals aren't good enough to win in those types of games," Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said.
Purdue (8-5) seemed in store for the mismatch many predicted after the first two series. After the Boilermakers went backward 10 yards on their first series, Michigan used a seven-play, 55-yard drive capped off by a 25-yard touchdown catch by Colston Loveland.
It stormy waters, Purdue maintained dead calm. On its next series, O’Connell completed all six of his passes for 69 yards. Mockobee eventually plunged in from a yard out to tie the game with 4:13 left in the first quarter.
Purdue did a masterful job controlling the first half clock from that series onward. After a Michigan punt, a 4:32 series resulted in a field goal to put Purdue up 10-7.
Purdue’s only costly first-half mistake occurred on Michigan’s next drive. The Boilermakers stopped the Wolverines at the Purdue 30, and Michigan was set to attempt a 48-yard field goal. However, Purdue’s Prince Boyd Jr. jumped offside, and Michigan converted a fourth-and-1 instead.
Five plays later, McCarthy found tight end Luke Schoonmaker over the middle for a 7-yard touchdown as the Wolverines led 14-10. Another Fineran field goal made it 14-13 at halftime.
O’Connell was brilliant in the first half. He completed 19 of 22 passes for 183 yards. Jones caught seven passes for 74 yards.
As it did in the first half, Michigan started the second half fast. A 60-yard run by Edwards on the first play from scrimmage set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Kalel Mullings to give the Wolverines a 21-13 lead.
"I believe, you know, I rise to those occasions. I thrive for that," Edwards said on his second-half performance.
This time, Michigan didn’t let up. On its next series, Michigan needed just two plays to move 67 yards. A 27-yard touchdown run by Edwards came after a 40-yard catch by Schoonmaker.
Purdue was in trouble down 28-13 … and after a Michigan interception at the Michigan 1, even more so.
It never got calamitous for Purdue, just frustrating. Purdue twice got inside the Michigan 10-yard line but had to settle for field goals on both occasions.
"We did (have a) thought about going for it (on fourth down), but a lot of them were third-and-longs. Those chances aren't very good," Brohm said.
Purdue had the ball back down nine with 9:57 left when disaster struck. Michigan defensive back Will Johnson intercepted O’Connell at the Purdue 16. Three plays later, McCarthy found Ronnie Bell for a 17-yard touchdown. The Boilermakers never got closer than 14 for the rest of the contest.
"We knew we'd have to play a near-perfect game to win. Touchdowns and turnovers are what the game is all about. We turned it over and didn't score touchdowns," O'Connell said.
Purdue will await its bowl fate. Bowls are set to be announced Sunday.