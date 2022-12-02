For No. 2 Michigan, Saturday's Big Ten Championship Game represents the last step in its mission to qualify for the College Football Playoff for the second straight season.
On paper, it would seem to be more of a case of coronation for the Wolverines rather than a challenge they have to rise to.
Michigan is unbeaten, fresh off of a 22-point win against bitter rival Ohio State in the Buckeyes' house and has won 14 games in a row against Big Ten foes, including a 42-3 win over Iowa in the 2021 Big Ten Championship Game.
Moreover, the Wolverines' opponent — Purdue — is unranked in both the College Football Playoff and Associated Press polls.
The Boilermakers lost three Big Ten games, emerged out of the extremely weak Big Ten West Division no school ever had full control of, haven't beaten Michigan since 2009 and are 16 1/2-point underdogs.
All of the above would suggest it's going to be a maize-and-blue night at Lucas Oil Stadium for the 8 p.m. kickoff, but one thing should not be forgotten.
Purdue is the ultimate Big Ten banana peel for highly ranked teams.
The last three times the Boilermakers faced a top-five opponent, Purdue emerged as the winner. In 2021, Purdue defeated No. 2 Iowa 24-7 — on the road, no less — and knocked off No. 5 Michigan State 40-29 at Ross-Ade Stadium.
In 2018, Purdue embarrassed No. 2 Ohio State 49-20 in West Lafayette. The Boilermakers haven't lost to a top-five team since 2015, and even that was a three-point loss to No. 2 Michigan State.
In other words, Purdue tends to rise to the occasion. Something Michigan is acutely aware of. Even if Purdue didn't have the legacy of the big upset, its first participation in the Big Ten Championship Game would be enough of a tonic to keep it highly-motivated.
"I remember being in the position they're in and what it feels like. It's so filled with optimism and good feeling with your team. Here's this opportunity to play in the championship game. I know how dangerous a team like that can be. I imagine it's the same feelings Purdue is having," Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said.
Harbaugh is right. The Purdue players made available to the media all expressed their excitement about playing in the Big Ten's football showcase event.
However, one player was in this game a year ago against the same Wolverines. Purdue wide receiver Charlie Jones transferred to Purdue from Iowa, the 2021 Big Ten West Division champion. He cautioned against any wide-eyed sense of accomplishment.
"Try to focus on the game itself. There's a lot of things going on during championship week, a lot of things to distract you. It's just another away trip. That's the mindset you need to have for this," Jones said.
Michigan (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten) has an embarrassment of riches. Running back Blake Corum has rushed for 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy is very efficient with 17 touchdown passes against just two interceptions, and he gets protection -- having only been sacked 13 times.
"Their running game is off the charts, they have an athletic quarterback who is playing at a high level, a fantastic offensive line and a plethora of tight ends. They play Big Ten football at its best," Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said.
Michigan ranks second in the nation in total defense, surrendering just 262 yards per game. Nine Wolverines have at least two quarterback sacks, led by 7 1/2 for defensive lineman Mike Morris.
The Wolverines, on a national championship mission, also play the disrespect card -- whether credible or not.
"I feel like no matter how good we're doing, people still view Michigan as a team that shouldn't be where they are or not counted in. We keep that Michigan versus everybody mindset," Michigan cornerback Mike Sainristil said.
Purdue (8-4, 6-3) has plenty of its own charms. Quarterback Aidan O'Connell ranks 14th in the nation at 284 passing yards per game. Jones is sixth in the nation at 99.9 receiving yards per contest. Running back Devin Mockobee (849 yards) is also healthy.
Purdue's defense, while rated eighth in the Big Ten, is a respectable 33rd nationally.
Besides the novelty of being the first of the two Indiana Big Ten schools to be featured in the Indianapolis-based Big Ten Championship Game, Purdue is also playing with the emotional heft of the death of O'Connell's brother, Sean. The older sibling of Aidan O'Connell died late last week.
"It's a really sad situation. We're trying to do as much as we can for them during this time," said Jones, a close friend of Aidan O'Connell.