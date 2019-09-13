Through two games, Purdue has displayed one of the most prolific pass offenses in college football, ranking third in the country in FBS teams at 466 yards per game.
But the Boilermakers have been unable to support that with a stable run game. Purdue’s rushing offense, at 63.5 yards per game, ranks 125th out of 130 FBS teams.
Purdue’s search for offensive balance will continue when the Boilermakers host TCU on Saturday night (7:30 p.m. BTN) at Ross-Ade Stadium.
“We want to score points and win games, and, yes, to put in all the pressure on the passing game is what we would prefer not to do,” Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said. “But, yet, at the same time if that's going to help us score points and win, we're not going to be stubborn, and we're not going to force the issue.
“We're going to work hard this week and get it better in the running game. We're going to work hard this week at improving at that.”
Some factors have played into Purdue’s inability to run the football so far. Senior running back Tario Fuller, who was expected to be Purdue’s lead running back, went down with a broken jaw in training camp and has yet to return. Junior Zander Horvath leads Purdue in rushing with 81 yards on just 3 yards per carry.
Purdue’s young offensive line, with three new starters, has been unable to open holes in the run game consistently as well.
Another injury could force Purdue’s hand in running the football more as well. Senior starting quarterback Elijah Sindelar has been in concussion protocol this week, and Brohm said Thursday he’s questionable for the TCU matchup. If Sindelar can’t play, redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Plummer will make his first career start.
TCU coach Gary Patterson is among the brightest defensive minds in college football as well and will try to make Purdue one dimensional. The Horned Frogs rank eighth among FBS schools in pass defense, allowing just 114 yards per game. A matchup to watch is TCU senior cornerback Jeff Gladney, a projected second-to-third round NFL draft pick, against speedy Purdue sophomore receiver Rondale Moore, who is coming off a career-best 220-yard receiving day against Vanderbilt.
“They're very athletic on defense,” Brohm said. “That's been their strength, two really good defensive tackles, two really, really good corners, and it'll be a challenge for us. On both sides of the ball, we'll have to step up and play well, and we'll have to get an advantage somehow on special teams.”
