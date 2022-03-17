MILWAUKEE, Wis. – About midway through Purdue’s open practice Thursday at the FirServe Forum, Jaden Ivey began dancing.
Or at least that’s the closest word to accurately describe the gyrations the sophomore guard was performing underneath the basket.
Earlier in the 40-minute session, he sank back-to-back 3-point shots from the bracket logo that covers the majority of center court. And he capped the show with a windmill dunk to the delight of Boilermakers fans in attendance.
This will be a high-pressure weekend for Purdue, which reached No. 1 in the Associated Press poll for the first time this year and enters the NCAA Tournament as a No. 3 seed in the East Region.
Some believe this will finally be the team that takes head coach Matt Painter all the way to the Final Four, and there’s a lingering disappointment over the failure to finish off championship runs in the Big Ten regular season and tournament.
It will also serve as something of a job interview for Ivey, who is widely expected to be a lottery pick in June’s NBA draft.
But, for now at least, the South Bend native is trying to enjoy the ride.
“Obviously, we have the big picture as a national championship,” Ivey said. “Everyone has dreams and goals of winning a national championship, but you just have to approach it one game at a time. I’m ready to hoop for real.
“I don’t like waiting to play games. But I’m ready to hoop, and I’m ready to get going with my team.”
Ivey’s wait is scheduled to end Friday at 2 p.m. when the Boilermakers (27-7) take on Ivy League champion Yale (19-11) in the first round.
It’s the first game Purdue has played since a 75-66 loss against Iowa in the Big Ten tournament final Sunday, but there’s another loss in Indianapolis on the team’s mind this week.
A year ago, the Boilers believed they were gaining momentum with a late-season surge ahead of entering March Madness as a No. 4 seed. Then they suffered a 78-69 upset loss in overtime against No. 13 seed North Texas at Lucas Oil Stadium.
It was a humbling defeat Painter made sure the team didn’t forget. When Purdue gathered for its first workouts of the summer, the coach had film ready of the Mean Green for review.
“If you don’t learn from your losses, then you’re a fool,” Painter said. “And that’s all I was trying to do is, ‘Hey, let’s learn from our loss to North Texas.’ Use it as a springboard for next year and put ourselves in a great position, which I think we have.
“We’ve put ourselves in a great position. But Yale has also put themselves in a great position. You’ve just got to get into this tournament, and then go out and have fun and play to your strengths.”
The Boilers’ strengths extend well beyond Ivey (17.3 points, 4.8 rebounds per game). The team is at its most dangerous when Sasha Stefanovic – a 6-5 senior from Crown Point who shoots 39% from 3-point range and averages 10.8 points per game – gets hot from the perimeter.
But Purdue does much of its business in the paint with 7-4 center Zach Edey and 6-10 forward Trevion Williams, the Big Ten’s Sixth Man of the Year. Edey averages 14.7 points and 7.7 rebounds, and Williams adds 11.6 points and 7.4 boards off the bench.
They’ll look to overpower a Yale roster with just one player – 6-10 center Jake Lanford -- taller than 6-8.
“Who has a 7-4, 300-pound man on their team? Nobody except for Purdue,” Bulldogs coach James Jones said. “So, obviously, for us, it’s going to be a challenge because we’re a little bit smaller in size than a lot of teams. We basically start a 3 man, (6-7 forward) Isaiah (Kelly) at the 5 because we had so many injuries this year.
“So we have to do it by committee. We have to get a little bit more from everybody. We’ve got to block out and chase the ball and do the best we can because now they do have a size advantage against us.”
The Boilers aren’t likely to take anything for granted. Four of their seven losses this season came on opponents’ baskets in the final 20 seconds, and Painter is emphasizing the smaller details in preparation for the postseason.
Defensive lapses and missed free throws have haunted Purdue at times, but turnovers are the great equalizer.
And Painter has a simple recipe for success.
“Everyone wants to talk in theory. There’s no theory to it,” Painter said. “Take care of the basketball. Make simple plays. If they want to double-team you, get the ball out of your hands. If they want to cover you one-on-one, be aggressive – things of that nature.”
At their best, the Boilermakers have shown they can be as good as any team in the country. At their worst, they’ve proven they can be beaten on any night.
The margin for error is erased in the big dance. The next loss will be Purdue’s last.
But as Ivey’s on-court demeanor during practice showed, the pressure doesn’t have to become an albatross around the team’s neck.
Williams is the one member of this roster who has been part of a deep tournament run, advancing to the Elite Eight as a freshman. He’ll try to impart whatever wisdom he’s collected upon his teammates.
But he’s been sharing his best advice all season.
“This is our best time of year,” Williams said. “This is the time we should have fun, the time you come together with your team and really trust each other. I don’t say much, but one thing I do say is I just always tell them to have fun.
“Jaden and Zach, I tell them before every game, ‘Don’t worry about anything else out on the court. Just have fun.’ That’s it.”
