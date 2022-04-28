Former Purdue defensive lineman George Karlaftis was taken 30th overall in the first round by the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday.
The 6-foot-4, 266-pound Karlaftis was an every-down defensive lineman at Purdue, finishing his career with 14 sacks, 29 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and one interception. He will join a Chiefs team that has reached the AFC title game in each of the last four seasons and will fill a franchise need as an edge pass rusher.
Karlaftis is the first Purdue player picked in the first round since edge rusher Ryan Kerrigan went 16th overall to the Washington Commanders in 2011. Kerrgian has had a successful NFL career, appearing in four Pro Bowls in 10 seasons with the Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles.
From a football standpoint, Karlaftis was a late bloomer. He grew up in Athens, Greece, and played on the national water polo team before a family tragedy changed the course of his life. His father, former University of Miami defensive lineman Matt Karlaftis, died at 44 of a massive heart attack in 2014. After Matt’s passing, the family moved from Greece to West Lafaytte, where George began playing football in high school.
Karlaftis stayed close to home to play at Purdue, where he started as a freshman, recording 7.5 sacks in 2019. After COVID-19 issues limited him to two games as a sophomore, Karlfatis bounced back with a strong junior season, finishing 2021 with 36 tackles, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.