WEST LAFAYETTE -- Purdue wasn’t a great defensive team in 2022, but the defense did enough to make the weapons the Boilermakers had on the other side of the ball carry the day in several close games.
Purdue will mostly be starting over defensively, and it’s about more than just personnel.
New head coach Ryan Walters comes from a defensive background, having most recently been the defensive coordinator at rival Illinois.
Walters has brought Kevin Kane with him from Champaign to be his defensive coordinator as well as the 3-4-5 scheme the Fighting Illini used to lead the conference in scoring defense at 12.8 points in 2022.
Will it all click right away? Personnel-wise, it would seem to be a challenge. Only four starters return from the 2022 squad. Then again, it’s a new scheme, so with everyone adjusting at the same time, returning starters may not mean as much.
“We'll be aggressive and strategic and try to create chaos for the quarterback on defense to try to eliminate explosive plays and keep points off the board. Hopefully, it will be a formula for winning football,” Walters said.
Walters’ defensive philosophy is his mantra for all things football.
“You've got to be creative and game plan and be specific and intentional with when you're aggressive, when you're conservative and really you've got to put your roster in the best possible positions to have success,” Walters said.
Here’s a look at the Boilermakers’ defense:
DEFENSIVE LINE
Purdue’s front line will be manned by newcomers to the starting ranks, including two transfers, as all of the 2022 defensive lineman moved on. There will be a distinctive Southeastern Conference flavor among the newcomers.
The known quantity to Purdue fans is redshirt junior Cole Brevard. The 6-foot-3, 355-pound Brevard takes over at the nose tackle spot. Brevard had 10 tackles in a reserve role in 2022.
Walters hit the SEC hard for his starting defensive ends. Vanderbilt transfer Malik Langham and Arkansas transfer Isaiah Nichols were named the starters on Purdue’s first official depth chart Monday.
Langham is playing out his COVID-19 eligibility season. He had 13 tackles for the Commodores in 2022. The responsibility will be a step up for Langham, who made three career starts at Vanderbilt.
Nichols is a graduate transfer who started all 12 games for the Razorbacks in 2022. He had 16 tackles in 2023 and had 2.5 sacks during his career.
SEC transfers, past and present, also man the No. 2 end spots. Jeffrey M’Ba has transferred from Auburn. Joe Anderson has been at Purdue in a reserve role since 2020 after he came from South Carolina.
Joe Strickland and Sulaiman Kpaka are also in the mix at end. Backing up Brevard at nose tackle are Mo Omonode and Damarjhe Lewis.
LINEBACKERS
Walters’ defense puts an emphasis on the linebacker unit, and Purdue has an interesting mix back.
Two returning starters retained their spots. Outside linebacker Kydran Jenkins and inside linebacker OC Brothers both return.
Jenkins had 32 tackles, but eight of them for a loss, including four sacks -- the second-best total among any returning Boilermaker.
Brothers had the most tackles among returning linebackers with 42 in 2022 along with one sack.
Joining Jenkins on the outside is Nic Scourton, who had 22 tackles and two sacks in 2022.
Yanni Karlaftis will man the other inside linebacker spot. He steps up in prominence after playing nine games in a reserve role in 2022.
Outside linebacker Khordae Snyder was not listed as a starter, even though he returns 4.5 sacks for Purdue. Freshman Will Heldt is the other reserve outside linebacker.
It is hoped the emphasis on pass rush, much of which will come from the linebackers, and forcing quick opposing quarterback decisions will create turnovers for all of the defense.
“The ball is going to come out faster, so all that means there’s more opportunities for us to make plays on the ball,” Purdue safety Sanoussi Kane said.
The inside linebacker spot belongs to Clyde Washington, who had 14 tackles in 2022.
SECONDARY
It’s a mix of experience and transfers in the Purdue secondary.
By far the most experienced position on the entire defense comes from the safety spots. Kane, one of the team captains, mans the strong safety spot, and fifth-year senior Cam Allen is the free safety.
Kane was Purdue’s leading tackler with 72 in 2022, including 4.5 for a loss. Allen had three interceptions and 49 tackles. They form the heart and soul of the Purdue defense.
“Our job when we go in there is to eliminate explosive plays and create turnovers. Every day we come out, that’s exactly what we were trying to do,” Allen said.
The biggest surprises came elsewhere in the Purdue secondary. Freshman Dillon Thieneman carried on the tradition of his two older brothers and was named a starter at the fifth defensive back spot.
The corners will both be transfers. Marquis Wilson comes over from Penn State. He played 10 games for the Nittany Lions in 2022 and had 18 tackles to go with two pass breakups. Markevicious Brown comes from Mississippi, where he had 19 tackles and two pass breakups.
“I’ve been impressed with their understanding of when we can be aggressive or when we can play with depth,” Walters said of his transfers. “I’m happy they’re here, and I think it’s an improvement.”
Botros Alisando, a JUCO transfer, and true freshman Derrick Rogers were listed as the backup corners. Rogers is related to Detroit Lions safety Kirby Joseph, who was an All-Big Ten defensive back at Illinois when Walters coached there.
Joseph Jefferson (free) and Antonio Stevens (strong) provide cover at the safety spots. Anthony Brown will likely get playing time as well.