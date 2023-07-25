WEST LAFAYETTE -- The 2023 Maui Jim Maui Invitational has announced Purdue will face Gonzaga in the opening round Nov. 20 tipping off at 5 p.m. on ESPN2.
The contest will be the second game of the day following Tennessee vs. Syracuse from the Lahaina Civic Center in Lahaina, Hawai’i. The other side of the bracket pits Kansas vs. Chaminade and Marquette vs. UCLA.
The semifinals will be played Nov. 21 in Hawai’i, with the championship game Nov. 22 at 5 p.m.
The field is one of the most stacked tournaments in the history of multi-team events. Five teams are ranked in the top 10 ESPN’s “Way Too Early Top 25”, featuring No. 1 Kansas, No. 3 Purdue, No. 6 Tennessee, No. 8 Gonzaga and No. 10 Marquette. A sixth team, UCLA, made the Sweet 16 a year ago, where it lost to Gonzaga.
It will mark the second straight season Purdue will play Gonzaga after previously not meeting since the 2000 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16. Purdue defeated Gonzaga 84-66 in last year’s semifinals of the Phil Knight Legacy and holds a 3-0 series lead against the Bulldogs with wins coming in Nov. 1998 (83-68) and the before-mentioned 2000 NCAA Tournament (75-66).
This marks Purdue’s fourth appearance in the Maui Invitational but first since 2014. The Boilermakers have gone 2-1 in every event with a second-place finish (1999) and two fifth-place showings (2006, 2014).
Purdue has won five straight multi-team event games, capturing championships in the 2021 Hall of Fame Tipoff and the 2022 Phil Knight Legacy. Four of the five wins have come against teams ranked in the top 18 of the AP Top 25 poll (No. 18 North Carolina, No. 5 Villanova, No. 6 Gonzaga, No. 8 Duke).
With the addition of Gonzaga, Purdue’s schedule figures to be one of the most difficult in the country. The Boilermakers will face No. 22 Alabama in Toronto, No. 11 Arizona in Indianapolis, Xavier in Mackey Arena for the Gavitt Games, No. 8 Gonzaga in Maui and possibly two more top-10 teams in Maui.