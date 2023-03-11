CHICAGO — The question going into Purdue’s Big Ten Tournament semifinal against Ohio State? When would the clock strike midnight for the Cinderella Buckeyes?
The No. 13-seeded Buckeyes upset Wisconsin, Iowa and Michigan State to keep themselves alive for the Big Ten’s automatic NCAA Tournament bid, but the Buckeyes were taking on water despite the success.
During the Big Ten Tournament, Ohio State lost freshman star Brice Sensabaugh and post player Zed Key, a particularly dicey development given the Buckeyes would be facing Purdue’s 7-foot-4 Zach Edey.
In addition, the grind of four games in four days would take its toll, wouldn’t it?
Though it appeared Ohio State tapped into a limitless resource early in the contest against Purdue, the wear-and-tear and the injuries did finally sink Cinderella.
Purdue had a lot to do with it, too. The Boilermakers shot 48% from the field, finished the first half with a decisive 17-3 run and Edey was excellent as the Boilermakers advanced to Sunday’s Big Ten Tournament championship with an 80-66 victory at United Center.
“This is Ohio State's fourth game. This is our second game in as many days. I think it kind of showed there,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said.
It’s the second consecutive year Purdue will contest the championship and fifth title game appearance overall. Purdue has won the tournament just once – in 2009.
Edey was at his dominant best. He had 32 points and 14 rebounds. Brandon Newman added 15 points, and Braden Smith chipped in 14 for the Boilermakers. Ronnie Gayle Jr. led Ohio State with 20 points.
With little choice given the short roster, Ohio State rarely double teamed Edey. A rare treat for the big man.
“It definitely makes the game pretty simple for me. I've just got to score the ball every time I touch it,” Edey said. “There's kind of like a point halfway through the first half when one of our coaches, P.J. (Thompson), kind of came up to me, 'This is just one of those days you've got to get 30.' So I just kind of stuck with it.”
Painter felt bad for the Buckeyes but wasn’t about to throw away the Boilermakers’ advantage.
“The storyline of the game is they only have one center. So we had that matchup the whole night. I felt bad for Trey Kaufman-Renn because he normally gives us about eight to 12 minutes right there and does a really good job, but since we just had that matchup all night, Zach was going to have an advantage, and we were going to be able to get to the free-throw line,” Painter said.
Ohio State, playing its fourth game in as many days, showed no signs of fatigue to start the contest.
The Buckeyes made 10 of their first 15 shots. Purdue was even hotter, making eight of its first 10 and equaling Ohio State’s 10-of-15, but the Buckeyes did their damage from 3-point range.
Ohio State made six of its first eight 3-point shots. Gayle, the unlikely star of the tournament for the injury-plagued Buckeyes, came out firing. He hit his first five 3-pointers, which came after a 3-for-3 performance against Michigan State on Friday.
Ohio State’s lead peaked at 29-21 with 8:18 left, but all the while, Purdue was converting in the paint against an Ohio State team playing with just one center. The Buckeyes could ill afford anything that might give Purdue a window to take command.
However, a hook-and-hold flagrant foul on Eugene Brown was the moment Purdue (28-5) needed. The hook-and-hold occurred on a Smith bucket that cut Ohio State’s lead to two.
Edey, who was brought down by Brown, made a pair of free throws and then converted a jumper on the Purdue possession resulting from the flagrant foul. Suddenly, Purdue had a 33-31 lead and was off and running.
Purdue finished the half on a 17-3 run and scored the final nine points of the half to take a 42-34 halftime lead.
Purdue controlled most of the second half, leading by a much as 15 before the Boilermakers endured one more Ohio State threat. The Buckeyes (16-19) closed the gap to 61-55 with 5:43 left, but Purdue answered with a 14-5 run to clinch the victory.
Purdue moves on, but Ohio State’s disappointing season has likely reached its conclusion.
“We've got work to do to put ourselves in position where we're not playing five games in five days or four games in four days,” Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said. “We've got some work to do to eliminate some of the things that really ailed us this year, and that's probably my biggest focus.”