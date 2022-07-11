WEST LAFAYETTE – The Purdue men's basketball non-conference schedule is almost finalized. The Boilermakers announced Monday they will play five home games in addition to contests that have already been announced.
Of Purdue’s eight announced games, sans the Phil Knight Legacy, five of the opponents posted winning records, with both Davidson and Marquette being selected for the NCAA Tournament.
Purdue's schedule strength has ranked in the nation's top 30 in each of the last four years.
Purdue will open the 2022-23 season when it hosts Milwaukee on Nov. 8. The Boilermakers are 0-1 all-time against the Panthers, falling 73-68 in Matt Painter’s first year at Purdue.
On Nov. 11, Purdue hosts Austin Peay for the third time in school history and the first since the 2010-11 season.
Following the Gavitt Games against Marquette in Mackey Arena on Nov. 15, the Phil Knight Legacy from Nov. 24-27 and the ACC / Big Ten Challenge at Florida State on Nov. 30, Purdue will host Hofstra on Dec. 7. Purdue is 1-0 against Hofstra, winning in the 2012-13 season.
Purdue will face Davidson in Indianapolis on Dec. 17, before hosting New Orleans on Dec. 21 and Florida A&M to close out the non-conference Dec. 29. Purdue is 4-0 against New Orleans and 1-0 against Florida A&M.
Purdue has sold out its season-ticket allotment. Mini plans and single-game tickets will be available in October.