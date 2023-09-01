Everything about Purdue football has that new car smell to it as the Boilermakers prepare to embark on their 2023 season.
There’s a new coach in Ryan Walters and an exciting new transfer quarterback in Hudson Card. Ross-Ade Stadium, celebrating its 100th season, has a new south end zone stand for students and the Tiller Tunnel, which will showcase the Boilermakers with a new entrance for pregame.
If Purdue is a new car, the Boilermakers aren’t taking a smooth road to break in their engine in Week 1.
Fresno State is the first opponent of the Walters era as the Bulldogs visit West Lafayette for a noon kickoff.
Purdue (8-6 in 2022) enters the game as defending Big Ten West Division champions. Fresno State enters as defending Mountain West Conference champions. Both teams lost generational quarterbacks and most of their receivers, but both teams have reason to maintain confidence they can keep up their winning ways.
Walters certainly gives off that vibe.
“I don’t think I’m trying to find anything new out. I just hope what I think is going and who I think we can count on and how I think we’ll play will be confirmed on Saturday,” Walters said during his weekly press conference. “You want to start fast, and you don’t want to ease into the season. Our schedule doesn’t really allow that anyway.”
Purdue’s fate starts with Card, the transfer from Texas. He’s been Purdue’s No. 1 guy from the day he agreed to transfer.
“Hopefully, if he plays the way he has played through practice, spring ball and camp, you’ll see a guy who’s extremely accurate, with a big arm that gets the ball out quickly with a nice, catchable, tight spiral,” Walters said. “He’s athletic, can extend plays and make you miss, but what’s most impressive is his poise.”
Fresno State (10-4 in 2022) won nine in a row to end the 2022 season to surge to a Mountain West title after starting 1-4. Included was a 28-16 win over Boise State in the Mountain West title game and a 29-6 win over Washington State in the L.A. Bowl.
The Bulldogs had an impressive defense, giving up 20 or more points just twice in their nine-game win streak. They also rode quarterback Jake Haener, but like Purdue and Aidan O’Connell, Haener has departed. So have his top three receivers and Fresno State leading rusher Jordan Mims.
Fresno State will start sophomore Mikey Keene, a Central Florida transfer with 2,377 career passing yards, 23 touchdown passes and seven interceptions.
The Bulldogs can count on a veteran defense. Seven starters -- defensive tackle Johnny Hudson Jr., defensive ends Devo Bridges and Isaiah Johnson, linebackers Malachi Langley and Levelle Bailey, cornerback Cam Lockridge and nickelback Morice Norris Jr. -- all return. Bridges was named to the Mountain West’s preseason all-conference team.
Purdue hopes Card, as well as returning stars like running back Devin Mockobee and wide receiver T.J. Sheffield offer too much of a challenge.
“They played in a conference championship game and won their division. They’ve been successful. They have a lot of really good players. We know that’s who they are, and it will be a huge challenge for us,” Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford said in his weekly press conference.
The Fresno State contest is part of a challenging non-conference slate for the Boilermakers. A trip to Virginia Tech and then a home game against Syracuse follow. So Fresno State is just the start of rough bit of road.
Not that any of it fazes Walters.
“I think we established ourselves from an identity standpoint in all three phases. This team will be aggressive, stretch the field offensively, attack defensively and be strategically aggressive in the kicking game,” Walters said.