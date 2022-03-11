INDIANAPOLIS – Purdue sophomore guard Jaden Ivey made sure there wouldn’t be another upset in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals Friday night.
Ivey scored 17 points, including some big baskets down the stretch, lifting the third-seed Boilermakers to a 69-61 win over 11th-seed Penn State at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Purdue (26-6) will move on to face seventh-seed Michigan State in Saturday’s semifinals. The Spartans knocked off second-seed Wisconsin earlier Friday night.
Purdue led by as many as 12 points in the second half, going up 56-44 on a Eric Hunter Jr. 3-pointer with 8:15 left. But Penn State charged back, cutting Purdue’s lead to 62-61 on a driving bank shot by Sam Sessoms with 2:32 left.
Ivey drove the lane, was fouled and made both free throws to put Purdue up 64-61 with 2:15 remaining. Then Ivey emerged from a loose ball scrum for a rebound and drove the length of the court, finishing a layup that put the Boilermakers up 66-61 with 44 seconds left.
From there, Purdue closed the game out by making three of its final four free-throw attempts and holding Penn State (14-17) scoreless the rest of the way.
Sophomore center Zach Edey added 15 points for Purdue, and sophomore guard Brandon Newman -- appearing in his first game since Feb. 10 against Michigan -- had a surprise 12 points off the bench.
Guard Jalen Pickett led Penn State with 16 points with center John Harrar posting a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds.
Purdue entered the game as the highest seed in the tournament after top-seed Illinois and second-seed Wisconsin were upset earlier in the day. But the Boilermakers found themselves in an early 12-2 hole after Penn State guard Myles Dread hit back to back 3-pointers and Seth Lundy made two of three free throws after being fouled on a 3-point attempt.
The Boilermakers spent the rest of the half playing uphill. Ivey converted a three-point play to cut Penn State’s lead to 24-18. Then, after guard Sasha Stefanovic picked up two first-half fouls, Newman checked in, sinking a jumper on his first shot attempt. Ivey followed with a 3-pointer to cut Penn State’s lead to 27-25.
Newman gave Purdue its first lead, 30-28, on a 3-pointer with 2:43 left in the half. Ivey followed with another three-point play, extending the Boilermakers' lead to 33-28 with 1:50 remaining.
Sessoms cut Purdue’s lead to 33-31 with a 3-pointer, but Newman’s third basket of the first half, a baseline jumper with 1:07 left, put Purdue back up 35-31, a lead it took into halftime.
