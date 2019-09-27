For a banged up and dispirited Purdue football team, the bye week came at a good time.
The Boilermakers (1-2) had an extra week to heal and regroup coming off a 34-13 home loss to TCU that exposed season-long weaknesses of an inability to run the football and stop the pass.
It gave coaches an extra week to address those problems, and Purdue is hoping that will show up on the field when it hosts Minnesota on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium (3:30 p.m., BTN) in its first Big Ten game of the season.
“We’re going to make sure we continue to harp on being physical, trying to be as dominant as we can at the point of attack, and coming off the ball, striking people and making sure we’re getting better each and every day,” Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said at his weekly press conference.
The biggest question of the week is the status of starting Purdue senior quarterback Elijah Sindelar, who has been out on concussion protocol since suffering a head injury Sept. 7 against Vanderbilt. Sindelar practiced some over the bye week, but suffered a setback. On Thursday, Brohm told reporters Sindelar was making progress, and he was hopeful to have him back for the game.
To address the run game, Brohm had junior wide receiver and kick returner Jackson Anthrop take some reps at running back during the bye week.
“Jackson is a guy we want to get more touches,” Brohm said. “Even on special teams he gives great effort, he goes hard, he wants to win, he works hard, he competes, and he’s a guy we want to get in the mix, so you’ll see him playing both running back and the receiver position, and he is someone that we want to try our best to get the ball in his hands more.”
Purdue is looking to avenge a 41-10 loss at Minnesota last season. The Golden Gophers (3-0) have won all three of their games this season by seven points or less, including a 38-35 double-overtime win at Fresno State.
“They find a way to win the close games. They fight and compete to the end, and obviously they’ve gained experience over the last couple years,” Brohm said. “So this is going to be a tough contest for us, and we’re going to have to improve a great deal in order to compete and play to win.”
Brohm said players spent most of the bye week focusing on fundamentals.
“It’s been beneficial,” Brohm said. “We tried to use it in that manner. Getting guys healthy is important but also getting better. I think, hopefully, we got both of those things done to a certain degree, and we’ll continue on that this week and see how it stacks up come Saturday.”
