It’s fair to ask after two very different performances which version of the Purdue defense will take the field when Syracuse visits under the lights at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday.
Will it be the sieve-like iteration that allowed Fresno State to pile up 487 yards of total offense in a 39-35 loss on Sept. 2?
Or will it be the lockdown version that pitched a shutout in the second half in a 24-17 win at Virginia Tech on Sept. 9? The defense that allowed just 106 yards of total offense and only five completions in that half?
Purdue coach Ryan Walters, he of the defensive background after coming to West Lafayette from Illinois as defensive coordinator, feels the Boilermakers (1-1) are getting closer to where they need to be in the stopping department.
“We’re still not there yet. We’ve still got some work to do,” Walters said. “But you saw more of it (against Virginia Tech). I thought we were a lot more consistent, made a lot more competitive plays and played within the framework of the defense.”
One major difference in Purdue’s improved defense was third-down performance. After Fresno State converted 11 third downs Sept. 2, the Hokies moved the sticks just twice in 12 attempts last Saturday.
The name that came up most in Purdue’s third-down prowess was outside linebacker Kydran Jenkins.
On third-down plays, Jenkins had two quarterback hurries on incomplete passes, had one sack and stuffed one run for no gain. Nearly all of Jenkins’ production (four tackles, three quarterback hurries) came on third down.
He was just part of a greater effort Walters praised.
“You saw guys playing selfless and being more team oriented. I thought (defensive coordinator) Coach (Kevin) Kane did a good job of getting them in good situations and good spots with some of his play calls, so I think we’re getting close to it looking like we all envision it defensively,” Walters said.
Purdue will need to be stout defensively. Syracuse (2-0) ranks third nationally in total offense after two games at 586.5 yards, albeit after wins against Colgate and Western Michigan.
The Orange have a veteran quarterback in Garrett Shrader, who has completed 68.5% of his passes for 543 yards and five touchdowns.
He has three primary targets: Umari Hatcher (188 receiving yards), Isaiah Jones (157) and Donovan Brown (154).
The Boilermakers, of course, have a good quarterback of their own in Hudson Card, who has thrown for 502 yards in two games with two touchdown passes and no interceptions.
“Card is good. I’m watching him and you watch a guy and go, ‘eh’ or you watch a guy and go ‘dang.’ The guy is good, and he will be the best quarterback we’ve faced so far,” Syracuse coach Dino Babers said.
Purdue is just hoping for some normalcy after a torrential downpour and lightning delayed the game at Virginia Tech by over five hours.
Ross-Ade Stadium will host NBC’s new Big Saturday Night for the first time. The game is sold out as the Boilermakers hope they can demonstrate the best version of themselves in front of a national television audience.
“I’ve heard from the guys in the locker room just how crazy Ross-Ade gets and how special night games are here in West Lafayette,” Walters said. “To have an opponent like Syracuse and to play at night at home coming off of a win, I’m sure the energy is going to be electric, and our guys will be ready to play.”