COLUMBUS, Ohio – There’s always another side to the Cinderella stories that captivate the college basketball nation each March.
And Purdue has recently found itself far too often living through it.
The top-seeded Boilermakers were involved in the most stunning upset of this year’s NCAA Tournament, dropping a 63-58 decision against No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson at Nationwide Arena on Friday.
Purdue fell to a double-digit seed for the third consecutive year – following a first-round loss to No. 13 North Texas in 2021 and a Sweet 16 defeat at the hands of No. 15 Saint Peter’s last year – and this loss marked just the second time a 16th seed has beaten a team on the top line in tournament history.
“It’s hard. It’s a really hard thing,” Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter said. “We’ve worked really hard and done things the right way in our program. And I think six straight years we’ve been a top-five seed. And that’s all you try to do. You just try to fight to get into the best position possible.
“And now we get in the best position possible and this happens. And obviously it hurts. It hurts bad.”
This year was supposed to be different.
Purdue was a No. 1 seed for the first time since 1996 and the Big Ten Tournament champion for the first time since 2009. The Boilers also won the regular-season conference title and spent several weeks ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25.
It all evaporated in the span of about two hours as the Knights (21-15) pulled off one of the most historic upsets March Madness has ever seen.
“There’s nothing you can say that’s going to change it, right?” Painter said. “I mean, it stinks. They outplayed us. They outcoached us. I think that’s the one thing as a coach that you always face it – and you’ll get ridiculed. You’ll get shamed. You’ll get whatever. It’s basketball. You’ve got to get better. You’ve got to keep fighting to get yourself in this position and then be better. And that’s what we have to do.
“But just told them that I was proud of them. You win the league. You win your tournament. You fight to get into this position. We haven’t been in this position as a one seed in a long time. And we get here and we don’t take advantage of that opportunity.”
Perhaps there is solace to be taken in the fate of the only other No. 1 seed to fall against a No. 16.
Virginia was drubbed 74-54 by the University of Maryland-Baltimore County in 2018. A year later, the Cavaliers bounced back to win the national championship.
That incredible run included an overtime win in the Elite Eight against the Boilermakers in Louisville, Kentucky.
“Sure, you’re going to talk about it,” Painter said of Virginia’s bounce back. “But it’s going to be the work. It’s going to be the drive, the hurt. It’s got to sit with you, man. It’s got to sit with you to get you to work harder, not talk about it. You don’t need to talk about anything. We’ve got to work harder.”
CURTAIN CALL?
Part of the reason Purdue was underestimated coming into the season was its youth.
The Boilermakers have six sophomores or freshmen on the roster, including starting guards Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith.
All five of Friday’s starters are eligible to return next season, including National Player of the Year front-runner Zach Edey. The 7-foot-4 junior, however, declined to discuss his future plans.
“I have no opinion on that,” Edey said. “I’ll make my decision going forward.”
Current projections have Edey as a second-round pick in the NBA Draft. He likely could help a team such as the San Antonio Spurs that favors a more traditional half-court game and will appreciate his unique size.
But there also will be a draw to return to campus and erase the bad taste of what now stands as his final game.
“He’s a level-headed guy,” Painter said. “He’ll take the information in and make a decision and do what’s best for him. So he’s not somebody that – he’s pretty simple in things.
“But it’s not me. His parents are great. The people around him are great. He’s a good dude. It’s too bad. He deserves better than this. He deserves better.”
KNOCKOUT PUNCH
FDU’s victory eliminated the remaining contenders in the NCAA’s annual “perfect bracket” challenge.
No one ever has correctly predicted the winner of all 63 games in the official contest, and the chances of it happening are one in 9.2 quintillion.