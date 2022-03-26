PHILADELPHIA – It’s an all-too-familiar feeling for Matt Painter.
As a player or coach, he’s been involved in 24 years of Purdue’s 42-year Final Four drought. Painter has won three Big Ten regular-season conference championships and one tournament title.
He was named the national coach of the year in 2019, and he’s a four-time Big Ten coach of the year. His teams have reached the Sweet 16 six times and the Elite Eight once.
But through 18 seasons as the Boilermakers’ head coach and 409 career wins including one season at Southern Illinois, he carries an ignominious title – the best coach never to lead a team to the Final Four.
Friday brought another heart-breaking ending at the Wells Fargo Center, with third-seeded Purdue falling 67-64 against No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s and finding itself again on the wrong side of history.
The Peacocks are the lowest seed ever to reach an NCAA Tournament final. The Boilers are left to reckon with their role in making it happen.
“It eats at you, man,” Painter said. “You work hard to do things and to work and represent your school and to put yourself in a position to do well. It’s so hard to get in position to do well, and that’s kind of been – like these guys won 29 games, and then you feel awful. We put ourselves in position to win a Big Ten championship, and we didn’t. We put ourselves in position to win the championship game of the (conference) tournament. We didn’t.
“You get to this point right here, and you don’t move forward. But it’s also – anybody can have a good team. We have a good program. Our guys graduate. We’re successful. We have the most Big Ten championships of any school in the Big Ten. We just haven’t gotten over that hurdle. We just haven’t gotten that push to where we haven’t been to a Final Four in 42 years.
“So, yeah, I think about it all the time. But it’s not going to stop me from driving to get here and get back in this position again and try to get over that hurdle. That’s what our players deserve and our fans deserve. It’s part of competition. It’s a very, very competitive world.”
This season is likely to haunt Purdue for a while. At 29-9, the team fell one win shy of tying the program’s single-season record, and as Painter alluded to, it fell short of several championships within its grasp.
The ending against Saint Peter’s will be endlessly dissected. The Boilermakers turned the ball over 15 times and shot 5-of-21 from 3-point range. They couldn’t shake the Peacocks’ aggressive guards, and they couldn’t get defensive stops down the stretch.
The fact the loss came against a Cinderella opponent that has won the love of most of the nation makes little difference. Saint Peter’s (23-11) will play North Carolina in the East Regional final Sunday.
Purdue will fly home to West Lafayette with an empty feeling.
“I mean, they’re a good team,” Boilers guard Sasha Stefanovic said. “They earned their way to the Elite Eight. Cinderella or not, they earned it. (No.) 15 seed, who cares? They’re good. They’re a good team. They can beat anybody. So, no, it doesn’t really make a difference to be honest. It still sucks.”
POISON IVEY
Jaden Ivey’s likely to be a lottery pick in June’s NBA Draft, and he enjoyed an incredible All-American season and a strong start to the NCAA Tournament.
But after averaging 20 points in wins against Yale and Texas last week, Ivey could never find a rhythm Friday. He was just 4-of-12 from the field and finished with nine points and six turnovers in a loss that likely will end his college career.
“I think they did a good job of bottling him and trying to force him to make tough passes and tough plays and contested shots,” Stefanovic said. “But give them credit. They planned well, and they did a good job.”
Ivey was clearly flustered at times, and Painter even benched him for the final 3:45 of the first half to give him a chance to clear his head. He hit a late 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 65-64, and his shot from the logo to tie it at the buzzer bounced off the front of the rim.
But he was never at his rim-rattling, game-changing peak.
“They didn’t do anything that we haven’t seen before,” Painter said. “He just had to slow down a little bit, and really talented guys – he had a fabulous year for us. He was an All-American, but you’re going to get a lot of attention (from defenses). But give credit to Saint Peter’s. They did a great job.”
R-E-S-P-E-C-T
Purdue’s season ended last year with a first-round loss against No. 13 seed North Texas. Senior Trevion Williams admitted during this tournament run the Boilers did not have the proper respect for their opponent that night.
On Friday, he suggested the team didn’t do a good enough job of learning its lesson.
“I wish we could have came out with a little more energy,” Williams said. “I know we talked about respecting that (Saint Peter’s) team, and we talked about treating them like the best team in the tournament. I don’t think everybody bought into that.
“They just played harder than us. They made their free throws. They got calls. Obviously being away – they’re right not far from here – so they got a lot of calls their way. But you’ve just got to be 10 points better. There’s a lot of things we could have done differently to kind of prevent that. Like I said, I just wish we could have came in and jumped right on them from the jump.”