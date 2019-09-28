WEST LAFAYETTE -- Purdue has been searching for its running game all season to step up to provide balance for its offense.
Freshman running back King Doerue delivered in that role for the Boilermakers on Saturday. In Purdue’s 38-31 loss to Minnesota, Doerue helped the Boilermakers nearly rally back from a 38-17 deficit, rushing 20 times for 94 yards with two touchdowns, while adding four catches for 32 yards and one more touchdown receiving.
The 5-foot-10, 210-pound Doerue, from Amarillo, Texas, said the bye week helped him feel more comfortable and confident in the offense. As a result of his performance in practice, Doerue earned his first career start.
“I was able to learn more and more during that bye week,” Doerue said.
With Purdue down 14-3 and starting quarterback Elijah Sindelar and starting receiver Rondale Moore both out, Doerue provided a spark to the offense, bouncing outside for a 15-yard run and adding a 10-yard inside run during a 71-yard touchdown drive that cut Minnesota’s lead to 14-10.
“They were playing inside a lot, so I was using my speed and bouncing and it was open,” Doerue said. “I just took what they gave me, what the defense gave me.”
Doerue’s first career TD run, from 8 yards, cut Minnesota’s lead to 28-17 early in the third quarter. He added a 2-yard touchdown run and a 13-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter.
“King stepped up,” Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said. “We feel good. He’s got a bright future. He ran hard, ran physical. It’s just going to be a process learning everything, all of the adjustments, all the things that you have to do against quality opponents. It doesn’t just happen.”
Purdue, which entered the game averaging 50 yards rushing per game, ran for 123 yards on 3.7 yards per carry against the Golden Gophers.
“It will be huge for us if we can build on this run game,” Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer said. “It was a big help for us today.”
KARLAFTIS GETS TO QB
Purdue freshman defensive end George Karlaftis was able to help generate a pass rush against Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan, finishing with five tackles and 1.5 sacks.
Karlaftis, one of the top high school players in Indiana last season, has five tackles for loss and three sacks on the season.
Karlaftis said it’s been tough watching players go down with injuries on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.
“We’re going to just have to have a lot of younger guys step up,” Karlaftis said.
Karlaftis considers himself one of those players.
“I think people look up to me to a certain extend,” Karlaftis said. “I try to be vocal at some point and just tell guys, 'Hey, we’ve got this.'”
EXTRA POINTS
Brohm said senior tight end Brycen Hopkins, who dropped an early pass, was sick on and off throughout the game. … Purdue running back Zander Horvath’s 7-yard touchdown catch was his first career receiving TD. … The announced attendance at Ross-Ade Stadium was 50,629.
