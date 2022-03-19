MILWAUKEE, Wis. – All things considered, Purdue likely would just as well forego a reunion with Marcus Carr on Sunday.
The 6-foot-2 Texas guard has averaged 17.3 points in three career meetings against the Boilermakers, and the parties will renew acquaintances in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Fiserv Forum.
After transferring from Minnesota as one of the most coveted players available this offseason, Carr has averaged 11 points and 3.3 assists during his senior season for the Longhorns (22-11).
He’ll try to get the most out of his prior experience against Purdue (28-7) in the lead up to this postseason meeting, but he acknowledged there might not be a lot of carry over.
“I’ve had some great battles with Purdue and Coach (Matt) Painter,” Carr said. “They’re a great team. Obviously, it’s nice to know an opponent, but me playing them – that was last year and two years ago, and this is a whole new season.
“They’re a great team. They do a lot of similar things (to years past), so I’m sure they’re going to be breaking out their old scouting reports on me as well as what I’ve done this year. I’m going to try to help my team and the coaches with just some of their tendencies and stuff they liked to do in the past.”
It hasn’t been all rosy for Carr against the Boilers. He’s 1-2 all-time against Purdue, and he’s shot just 35.6% from the field.
That includes a 2-for-13 showing in which he finished with just six points last year in West Lafayette.
Point guard Eric Hunter Jr. had the primary defensive assignment against Carr in each of the previous three meetings, and he likely will again Sunday.
But he expects to see a different player in some aspects.
“I think now he’s more of a patient player,” Hunter said. “I think that comes with the nature of going to a different program. At Minnesota, he was asked a lot of him to make plays, put the ball in the basket and now he does a little bit more playmaking than usual. He definitely can put the ball in the basket whenever he wants to – definitely got to watch out for that.”
Indeed, Carr’s numbers are the lowest since his freshman season at Pittsburgh nearly across the board.
He’s averaging just 9.3 field-goal attempts and 3.1 free-throw attempts in 30.7 minutes per game. But that has more to do with Texas’ depth than any decline in Carr’s skills.
The Longhorns routinely go nine players deep, and he’s part of a starting guard trio with Andrew Jones (11.1 points per game) and Courtney Ramey (9.5).
Forward Timmy Allen – a transfer from Utah – leads Texas with 12.4 points per game, but Carr still commands a good deal of attention from the Boilermakers’ sideline.
He made the highlight reel Friday after sinking a 3-pointer from mid-court just before halftime to put the Longhorns ahead of Virginia Tech. He finished with 15 points and nine assists while shooting 6-of-11 from the field in the 81-73 victory.
“He’s a very good guard,” Painter said. “He’s gotten the best of us a couple times, and we have a lot of respect for him. And Eric’s guarding him, and some of our other guys have guarded him, too – they would say the same thing. You just have to work hard.
“Any time you face great players, you have to work hard and make them earn it. And he’s one of those guys that can make difficult shots and difficult plays, especially in crunch time.”
IVEY LEAGUE
Purdue guard Jaden Ivey’s mother, Niele, is the women’s basketball coach at Notre Dame and busy with her own March Madness journey this weekend.
The Fighting Irish were scheduled to face Massachusetts in Norman, Oklahoma, in the first round of the women’s NCAA Tournament on Saturday night. But Niele Ivey took time at the team hotel to watch her son score 22 points in a first-round win against Yale on Friday.
Jaden planned to return the favor Saturday night.
“I’m definitely going to be tuned in tonight,” he said. “Very excited for her, her first March Madness (as head coach). I know she’s pretty geeked up for it. I know when I have games, have bad games, whether I have good games or not, she always says, ‘great game’ and ‘keep your head high’ and ‘just stay positive’ through all the circumstances that I’ve been through all season.”
Jaden is expected to be lottery pick in June’s NBA draft. Niele won a national championship as a player at Notre Dame in 2001 and another as an assistant coach in 2019. She was a second-round WNBA draft pick in 2001 by the Indiana Fever and played five seasons with three franchises.
Niele is in her second season as the Fighting Irish’s head coach with a 31-17 regular-season record.
EVOLVING GILLIS
Sophomore forward Mason Gillis is averaging just 6.4 points per game, but he has shot 50.4% from the field and 43.4% from 3-point range and is starting to draw more attention from opposing defenses.
That’s allowed him to add more mid-range jumpers and even mix a few dunks into his offensive arsenal.
“I had a pretty good shooting season towards the beginning of the season, and so people started to just kind of see that and try to take me away from it,” Gillis said. “So I was able to show some other parts of my game that I work on, and I’m just ready for anything that they want to throw at me.”
