MILWAUKEE, Wis. – Purdue’s Ethan Morton averages just 15.1 minutes per game. So he’s learned how to make his time on the court count.
The sophomore guard certainly took advantage of a little extra time on the floor during the third-seeded Boilermakers’ 81-71 victory against No. 6 seed Texas on Sunday in the second-round of the NCAA Tournament.
The Butler, Pennsylvania, native drew a crucial defensive assignment against Longhorns’ leading scorer Marcus Carr in the second half and added a pair of 3-pointers while scoring eight points in 22 minutes.
“It’s really just a credit to my teammates and my coaches,” Morton said. “They put me in position to succeed, and it’s just about being ready. I think that’s what this team’s embraced all year. When we’re 10 deep like we are, you kind of don’t know when you’re number’s going to be called just because you don’t know how the game’s going to unfold.
“So today when (Texas) went small for stretches, that’s something that I’ve had experience being in the game a little bit more this season.”
The 6-foot-6 Morton presented a matchup problem for Carr, who scored 12 of his game-high 23 points in the second half but shot just 4-of-10 in the process.
Morton has the athleticism to keep up with the 6-2 guard and the length to alter his shot on the perimeter.
It’s a unique weapon for Boilermakers coach Matt Painter to be able to pull off the bench.
“Ethan has good size, and he’s really worked at it to be a good defensive player,” Painter said. “But Marcus Carr – we have the utmost respect for him. He did us in a couple times when he was at Minnesota, so all our guys have a lot of respect for him, and we know how dangerous he is.
“So we were just trying to crowd him the best we could and try to get him off his right hand because when he gets to his right, he’s a lot better as a passer, and he’s a lot better as a scorer going right, in my opinion. Ethan was great.”
Morton also was 2-of-2 from 3-point range and made a pair of free throws with 2:29 remaining to give Purdue a 72-62 lead.
He knew from the game plan he could get a few opportunities to shoot against an aggressive Texas defense, and he was prepared when they came.
“We talked about how they do a great job of swarming to the ball on drives, especially with (star guard) Jaden (Ivey),” Morton said. “So just being ready to shoot in those corners and fill in behind, I think, was really important. Then just being ready to shoot, having my feet set and not missing short -- I think that’s always been my biggest problem.
“So just being ready to shoot and taking them – even if you miss, just shoot it basically. That’s what the guys tell me, so that’s my job.”
UPSET ALERT
Five of the NCAA Tournament’s top 12 seeds lost on the opening weekend, including the top two seeds in the East – No. 1 Baylor and No. 2 Kentucky.
But Painter said his team is not focused on what’s going on around it.
“The thing about when you’re not in the tournament, we look at it like you guys,” he said. “But when you’re in the tournament, we don’t look at it like you guys do. Like people want to talk to you about everything that’s going on, and you’re not following everything’s that’s going on. You’re worried about your next game.
“So like that’s – you see highlights. You see things and people say, ‘What do you think of this?’ Then when you don’t have a good comment, people look at you like you’re crazy. Well, I’m not following everything. I’m just worried about Texas.”
UP NEXT
Purdue will play Friday at 7 p.m. in Philadelphia against the ultimate Cinderella in this year’s field.
Saint Peter’s, a No. 15 seed from Jersey City, New Jersey, captured the nation’s imagination with upset wins against second-seeded Kentucky and No. 7 Murray State in the first two rounds.
The Boilermakers were watching along with everybody else and have great respect for the Peacocks.
“I would say we have to come out with the same intensity that we had (Sunday) and just listen to what the coaches say and what we talk about pregame,” Ivey said. “It all comes into play in the game, so we’ve just got to stay focused. And obviously we’re happy to be in the Sweet 16, but we’ve got to win the game.”
