COLUMBUS, Ohio – If there’s any hangover from last year’s shocking NCAA Tournament exit, the Purdue men’s basketball team is hiding it well.
Despite losing star guard Jaden Ivey, veteran post player Trevion Williams and sharp-shooter Sasha Stefanovic to the pros, the Boilermakers exceeded expectations by winning both the Big Ten regular season and tournament championships.
Purdue is a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1996 and is looking for its first trip to the Final Four since 1980.
On the eve of Friday’s first-round matchup against 16th-seeded Fairleigh Dickinson (20-15), Boilermakers coach Matt Painter was asked what his team has learned from its most recent experience in the big dance.
Last year’s third-seeded Boilermakers dropped a stunning 67-64 decision against 15th-seeded Saint Peter’s in an historic regional semifinal in Philadelphia.
“That Saint Peter’s played harder than we did,” Painter said. “That’s what they learned. I thought (Peacocks coach) Shaheen Holloway did a better job than I did. I thought they played harder. I thought they were tougher and quicker to the basketball.
“Normally, when you get into the tournament – or any game – if the talent is pretty equal, that (tougher) team is going to win. Saint Peter’s deserved to win.”
Painter is 10-3 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in 18 seasons at Purdue, but the lack of sustained postseason success is the biggest unchecked box on his otherwise sterling resume.
The Boilermakers (28-5) again seem poised for a deep tournament run coming off a season during which they were the nation’s No. 1-ranked team for many weeks.
Painter knows as well as anyone postseason success is hard to come by. But he believes Purdue is doing all it can to improve its chances of a major breakthrough.
“I’ve got to do a better job,” Painter said. “You just keep fighting. The thing you have to do is keep putting yourself in the position we’re in right now. We’ve been a top-five seed, I think, for six straight tournaments – maybe seven straight tournaments.
“We’ve put ourselves in really good positions. Just keep doing it, keep fighting. There’s a lot of negativity when you lose. You get beat in the first round, get beat in the Sweet 16 or Elite Eight, whatever it might be – I wish it was easier. It’s just not. There’s really good teams that you’re playing, and you just gotta be better.”
JERSEY BLUES
For the second straight NCAA Tournament game, the Boilermakers will square off against a small, New Jersey-based institution with designs on a major upset.
Saint Peter’s pulled off the feat last year to become the highest seed ever to reach the regional final before losing to national runner-up North Carolina.
Fairleigh Dickinson hopes to follow that blueprint. The Knights lost against the Peacocks 77-63 in January and feel as though there are some similarities.
“Obviously, we’ve seen what Saint Peter’s did last year,” senior guard Grant Singleton said. “We played them earlier in the year. We’ve seen what type of team they are. They’re not too much different from us.
“We feel like we can compete. After we played a game (Wednesday, beating Texas Southern 84-61 in the First Four), we feel a lot more comfortable playing on a stage like this. So we feel we can compete at the highest stage.”
HIGH CEILING
It’s been 23 years since Michigan State won the most recent men’s basketball national championship for the Big Ten.
The streak incessantly follows any conference team that displays even the slightest chance of breaking it. But Purdue is not bending beneath the weight of high expectations.
“We can win it all,” junior forward Mason Gillis said. “We have the pieces. We have the big man. We have myself. We have our guards. Over the course of this season, we’ve come together and we have never lost mind of our goals. Every single practice, we’re appreciating what we want.
“And, whether you want to get on a philosophical level, but we’re speaking things into existence. And so we’re just going to continue to do that and take care of what we need to do.”
Soft-spoken National Player of the Year candidate Zach Edey, seated next to Gillis on the dais inside the media room, slightly nodded his approval.
“I agree with him,” Edey said.