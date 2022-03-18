MILWAUKEE, Wis. – Sasha Stefanovic smiled widely and motioned with his arms for the Purdue faithful to get louder.
The reaction was in part disbelief at his 3-pointer falling through the net after hitting every centimeter of the rim. But it also was a realization – even with 15:46 to play – the first-round NCAA Tournament game against Yale on Friday at Fiserv Forum was over.
The second of Stefanovic’s back-to-back 3-pointers gave the third-seeded Boilermakers a 59-39 lead, and the advantage never again dipped below 20 points en route to a dominant 78-56 victory.
It wasn’t a vintage shooting afternoon for Stefanovic by any standard. He finished 2-for-8 from beyond the arc, and the six points that applied the dagger to the 14th-seeded Bulldogs’ hopes of advancing were his lone tallies in the game.
But for a slumping shooter, the feeling of contributing again to a victory was significant.
“It’s probably the biggest job on my team is to make and take open shots and open 3s,” Stefanovic said. “Obviously, I’ve been in a little bit of a slump lately with my shooting, but – yeah – I’m going to continue to shoot. If I go 0-for-100, I’m going to continue to put them up.
“It’s good to see them finally go in, but I wish some of them also went in there early in the first half as well. It is what it is. You’ve just got to move forward.”
There’s no question Purdue (28-7) is a more dangerous team when the senior guard is in rhythm. He’s scored in double figures 17 times this season, and the Boilermakers are 16-1 in those games.
With 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey and 6-10 sixth-man Trevion Williams dominating in the paint, and future NBA lottery pick Jaden Ivey racing past defenders with his blazing speed, Stefanovic’s ability to knock down shots from the perimeter makes Purdue very nearly unstoppable.
Few defenses can be stretched in that many different directions without breaking.
But Stefanovic hasn’t been consistently dangerous of late. He’s averaging 10.5 points and shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc, but Friday marked the fourth straight game in which he’s failed to reach double figures.
Stefanovic is 5-for-22 (22.7%) from 3-point range during that stretch.
Purdue still believes in Stefanovic’s shooting prowess, and his ability to regain his stroke would go a long way toward helping the Boilers achieve their lofty postseason goals.
“I thought Sasha had some really good looks in the first half that didn’t go down,” coach Matt Painter said. “It was good to see him knock a couple of those shots down just to build his confidence. He mentioned that he’s been struggling a little bit, and that happens with guys that can shoot.
“You’re going to have a period of time during the season where you go through a little bit of struggles, and you’ve just got to keep working your way through it and keep taking good shots, and that’s what he did.”
FRESH FURST
With just one Yale player taller than 6-foot-8, 2021 Indiana Mr. Basketball Caleb Furst saw extensive playing time in his NCAA Tournament debut.
The 6-10 freshman from Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian made the most of his 21 minutes on the court, scoring 10 points and pulling down four rebounds while shooting 2-for-2 from the floor and 5-for-6 at the foul line.
It was Furst’s first double-digit scoring game since he also had 10 points against Nebraska on Jan. 14 and his most time on the court since playing 23 minutes against Incarnate Word on Dec. 20.
He’s averaged 4.1 points and 3.3 rebounds while making 12 starts this season.
“It was good to see Caleb,” Painter said. “Caleb hasn’t played in some games because of matchups, and we’ll continue to go down that road just trying to – when you have 10 guys you feel good about (playing), sometimes later in the year you get to an eight- or nine-man rotation, and it leaves a guy out.
“A lot of times each individual guy looks at it like, ‘What I did do wrong?’ When in reality, you’re just playing somebody else because they match up better against that particular opponent. I thought Caleb was active. He was around the basketball, made his free throws and that’s what we need. When he comes in there, he’s got to play off of those guys and be able to make plays and rebound. And I thought he did that tonight.”
UP NEXT
Purdue faces No. 6 seed Texas in the second round Sunday. The Longhorns outlasted No. 11 Virginia Tech 81-73 on Friday with five players scoring in double figures.
Texas coach Chris Beard has an extensive history with Painter, including scoring his first NCAA Tournament victory against the Boilermakers as head coach at Arkansas-Little Rock in 2016.
“Matt’s a guy I’ve always looked up to,” Beard said. “He’s known for how hard his teams play. He’s a first-class guy. He’s a coach’s guy, and so we will have to play our best game of the year to beat a Purdue team that I think is picked by many to make the Final Four.
“But I believe we can play with them, and I believe we can beat them in a 40-minute game. We’re just going to go out and play our best game of the season to beat Purdue, and so that will be our objective.”
